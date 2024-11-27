Kamala Harris Ruthlessly Roasted For Brutally Awkward Video: WATCH

Vice President Kamala Harris is getting roasted in brutal fashion for a video of her post-election message.

The sitting Vice President got boat raced by President-elect Donald Trump in the 2024 election, and the latter will soon return to the White House as America's 47th President.

Not only did Trump win, but Republicans kept the House of Representatives, won the Senate and there was a noticeable shift to the right.

Harris had gone radio silent, and she's probably wishing she'd stayed that way.

Kamala Harris cooked over bizarre post-election video.

The Democrats shared a video Monday of Kamala sharing a post-election message, and it's honestly hard to believe this is real.

Presented without comment below. Give it a watch, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Obviously, the internet couldn't wait to feast, and that's exactly what it did. The reactions were nothing short of brutal and hilarious.

It's stunning this video actually got posted. Absolutely stunning. What would her staff do differently if they were trying to embarrass her?

The answer is nothing. This video is red meat for people looking to make jokes. Harris just said a bunch of words without saying anything of meaning.

Honestly, pretty par for the course, and it opened the door for her to get ruthlessly roasted. That's exactly what happened, and I refuse to believe her staff didn't know this would be the outcome.

What do you think of the video and the reactions that followed? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.