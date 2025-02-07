Kamala Harris Resurfaces After Getting Crushed By Trump, Video Is Very Embarrassing: WATCH

Kamala Harris has been spotted out in the wild like the rest of us, and the video is a tough watch.

The former Vice President got steamrolled in the election by President Donald Trump. It was a blowout.

Republicans now control the White House, Senate and House of Representatives. Plus, Trump won the popular vote. It was a butt kicking across the board.

Kamala Harris surfaces at NBA game.

How does one recover from such a humiliating loss? Well, if you're former VP Harris, you decide to hit up an NBA game.

That's exactly what she did Thursday night when the Lakers beat the Warriors.

Unfortunately for Harris, video of the event appeared to indicate absolutely nobody cared. She was spotted walking up the aisle, and fans in attendance couldn't have looked less interested.

Watch the moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I'm also not the only one who noticed. Below are some of the comments on the original X video:

The number of people who cared is the same number of votes she received.

No one cares lmao

That's the loudest fan reaction she's ever gotten. Amazing

Lol, that's so funny.

Dresses like Mao even at basketball games

She lost. It is still hilarious.

Go away Kamala! We are done with you.

And the crowd goes wild, NOT!

I don’t hear any cheering.

Tough look, indeed. Imagine if Trump showed up to a random sporting event. In fact, we don't have to imagine. We've seen it many times before, and he'll be at the Super Bowl in New Orleans Sunday.

Sports fans, certainly football fans, seem to love America's 45th and 47th President.

Unfortunately for Kamala, that's not the reception she received at the Warriors/Lakers game in the video going viral. Tough time for America's former VP! Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.