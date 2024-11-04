Kamala Harris Tweets About Legalizing Weed, Gets Immediately Lit Up

Kamala Harris probably regrets hitting send on a tweet about legalizing marijuana.

The sitting Vice President and Democrat nominee for President is doing everything possible to gain an edge against Donald Trump ahead of Election Day.

There's very little time left before Americans vote Tuesday for a new President. One of Harris' big ideas is to federally legalize weed.

It's a strange position for the Vice President because she got more than 1,900 marijuana convictions while serving as the San Francisco district attorney, according to The Mercury News.

Kamala Harris torched after tweeting about legalizing marijuana.

Harris took to X Sunday to declare she's going to "legalize recreational marijuana, break down unjust legal barriers, and create opportunities for all Americans to succeed in this new industry."

Unfortunately for Harris, the internet doesn't forget and people were quick to lay into her for the pivot. Check out the responses below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

For those keeping score at home, we now have Kamala Harris tweeting about legalizing weed, weird porn ads, and the sitting VP won't even say how she voted on California's tough on crime proposition.

Is this a campaign or a bad SNL skit? It's certainly an interesting strategy to believe federally legalizing weed - something the President has no authority to act alone on - is going to swing the election in her direction.

Who is this targeted at? Who is voting based solely on weed? Furthermore, the fact her receipts can't be ignored is just the cherry on top. Did the people running her social media not realize how this tweet was going to go?

I could have told you exactly what the replies would be. People bringing up her record was too obvious to miss.

We'll find out Tuesday if her campaign strategy works or falls flat. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.