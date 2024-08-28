Tweet About Kamala Harris Hit With Savage Community Note

Politico was lit up on X with an A+ community note.

The outlet tweeted a story about Republican VP nominee JD Vance attempting "to tether" Kamala Harris "to [President Joe] Biden during" a rally in Michigan in reference to "our corrupt leadership."

Interesting choice of words seeing as how Kamala Harris is very literally the current Vice President of the United States and was on the same ticket with Biden at the top going back to July.

Politico hit with a hilarious community note.

Well, it didn't take long for the people posting community notes on X to come in and do their thing by slapping an incredible one on the Politico tweet.

The viral community note states, "The headline states "JD Vance tries to tether Harris to Biden." Harris is currently President Biden’s Vice President."

Short, simple, sweet and straight to the point. You can see a screenshot of the post below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The community note wasn't the only hilarious thing about Politico's borderline unhinged tweet. People had plenty of reactions.

Check out some of the best below.

There are some moments where you just know the internet has found itself an easy victory, and that's exactly what happened with this Politico tweet.

In what world is Kamala Harris - the sitting Vice President - not tethered to President Joe Biden? What fantasy world are people living in if they don't believe the two are connected?

Fortunately, X now allows community notes since Elon Musk purchased the site, and that's allowed people to fact check nonsense like this. It was short and electric. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.