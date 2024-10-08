Kamala Harris-Howard Stern Interview As Cringe As You Could Imagine

Imagine you were to write a sketch comedy bit in which Howard Stern interviewed Kamala Harris. Say the goal was to poke fun at Stern's TDS, which causes him to fawn over the vice president with uncomfortable praise.

If you were to write that skit, it would be nearly indistinguishable from the interview between Stern and Harris on Tuesday.

Stern started the interview by marveling at Harris' schedule and asking her if she ever naps.

"Not really. I wish I could. I don't, you know, like in a different life, you know, sometimes on a Sunday afternoon," she responded.

Shortly after, the shock jock radio host claimed that he was uncomfortable with SNL making fun of Harris. Note: Stern previously called the jokes about Trump on SNL "hilarious."

"I hate it. I don't want you being made fun of," Stern told Harris with a straight face. "There's too much at stake. I believe the entire future of this country right now... it's literally on the line."

Even Harris had to push back, saying she is a "huge fan of Maya Rudolph," who plays on the program.

Howard has long accused Trump of spreading baseless conspiracies. However, he nodded along in apparent amazement while Harris spewed left-wing conspiracies on his own set.

"It is not only that [Trump] says he's going to be a dictator on day one. Let's see what dictators do. They jailed journalists. They put people who are protesting on the street in jail," Harris claimed.

Trump is going to jail journalists?

And comedians, according to Howard Stern.

"He said he thinks he wants to go after Jimmy Kimmel, a comedian," Stern added. "You want to go after Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers? What?"

For reference, Trump was president for four years and had exactly zero journalists and comedians arrested. And unlike the Biden-Harris administration, he didn't pressure social media companies to censor his critics.

Free speech did not come up during the interview on Tuesday.

Later in the discussion, Stern quoted Trump saying he would ban "gay rights next." Harris said she also heard Trump say that: "He said it."

Now, you might wonder when and where Trump vowed to erase gay rights in America. Us, too.

The best we can tell is that Trump promised parents on the campaign trail he would stop sex change surgeries for minors absent parental consent. And we hope he does that.

"Will you leave the country?"

Stern told Harris that he fears for her safety in the event Trump is victorious. "If he wins, God forbid, would you feel safe in this country? Would you stay in this country?" Stern asked.

"Howard, I’m doing everything I can to make sure he does not win," Harris responded.

"What if he does? How can you be safe? He’s saying, "I'm just going to do whatever the hell I want, this time I know what I need to do," Stern added.

"You know what, all of those former officials from national security, the over 200 Republicans who worked with both Presidents Bush, Mitt Romney, John McCain who are endorsing me, the former Vice President Dick Cheney who is voting for me along with his daughter Liz Cheney," she said. "We are building a coalition of people who are Republicans, independents, Democrats, Libertarians, all stripes of Americans who are coming together to say, you know what, this election is about putting country before party," Harris concluded.

Finally, Stern bemoaned that he couldn't "understand how this election is close" and made sure Harris knew she had his vote. "And yes, I’m voting for you."

He can't figure out why Harris might not win, huh?

Here are a few reasons why: the economy, cost of living, fracking, the border, crime, the wars, Iran, the normalization of anti-white racism, transgenderism for kids, attacks on free speech, and subverting the primary process all the way to the nominee.

Hope that helps.

Ultimately, Stern deserves far more criticism for the interview than Harris does. One can't blame Harris for signing up for an interview that guaranteed fawning coverage of herself and overly misleading commentary about her opponent.

That is who Stern has become.

He was once the most daring, unpredictable, and interesting voice in the media. He was a menace to the establishment. Now, he is part of the establishment. Stern is nothing more than a neurotic useful idiot for the Democratic Party – see his interview with Joe Biden from April.

As we argued at the time, we can't say for certain what changed Howard Stern. Maybe it was age, maybe it was guilt, maybe it was his irrational fear of COVID-19.

In any scenario, Stern has proved himself to be enough of a shill that Harris' overprotective handlers turned to him for her last-minute media blitz amid slugging polling numbers in Pennsylvania, which also included "The View."

What influence will the interview have?

Not much.

Stern does not command the same size audience he once did, and his influence has waned considerably. He wants it that way.

Last month, Stern admitted that half of his viewers disagree with his opinion about Trump and he wants them to stop listening to his radio show: "I'm at the end of my career, so fuck you and listen to another station if you don't like my views [on Trump]."

He then declared that he "hates" everyone who votes for Trump: "I don't hate Trump. I hate the people who vote for him. I think they are stupid. I do. I have no respect for them."

Translation: Howard and Kamala probably didn't change the opinions of many Trump voters.

