Kamala Harris Eagles Bus Stop Poster Is A 'Lie' & Joe From South Philly Is Mad

While Rocky is the fictional hero of Philadelphia, the real-life hero of that blue-collar city is none other than Joe from South Philly for how he handled a Kamala Harris Eagles poster on Labor Day at a Philly bus stop.

This life-long Philly guy, who says he's a Republican, told Fox 29 bulldog reporter Steve Keeley, one of the best local news reporters left in the United States, that he couldn't stand to see a poster of Kamala Harris as an Eagles fan because it was a blatant "lie" and nothing more than "counterfeit political ads."

Philadelphia was ROCKED Monday when Kamala Eagles posters started popping up and causing chaos on social media.

"Whoever put this inside this case, did several things. I'm a lifelong Philadelphia guy. I love the Eagles. I'm loyal to them in the end. I am a Republican. My concern here is not that someone is expressing an opinion, which everyone is entitled to do, but this person is lying to everyone who comes and uses this stop," Joe from South Philly explained.

"That's what I'm concerned about, that they're spreading lies that the Philadelphia Eagles endorsed Kamala Harris as a candidate for President of the United States.

"We all know Philadelphia is the battleground for Pennsylvania and these types of lies are the things that prevent honesty in the election process and I think that's what we have to promote. Integrity of the process, everyone comes out to vote after they decide who they're voting for."

Joe from South Philly tells Keeley that he went to Staples and made copies of a statement put out by the Eagles saying the posters are "counterfeit political ads" and that they had nothing to do with the posters.

So Joe from South Philly taped the responses he printed at Staples over the Kamala bus stop posters.

Simple response for difficult times.

"We need the truth out of people," Joe continued. "the candidates, as well as the people who work for the candidates. And that's the whole point right here, to try and get everyone to see that Philadelphia is being deceived.