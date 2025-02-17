Kamala Harris Caught On Video Giving Extremely Awkward Speech, Gets Ruthless Roasted: WATCH

Kamala Harris is back in the news, and not for something she's going to enjoy.

America's former Vice President got boat raced in the 2024 Presidential Election by President Donald Trump.

It was a total blowout that saw Republicans take the White House and Senate and hold the House of Representatives.

Now, the former VP is a private citizen…..moonlighting as a motivational speaker.

Kamala Harris ripped for bizarre speech.

Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, attended a pair of Broadway shows over the weekend, according to the New York Post.

She decided to give a speech to the cast of "A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical," and it was nothing short of a rambling disaster.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Like I said, an absolute rambling disaster that was incoherent and made no sense. It's crazy to think she was once a heartbeat away from having authority to launch nukes.

It didn't take long at all for reactions to roll in, and people weren't impressed.

While Kamala might no longer be in politics, at least she's still in the content game for those of us in the trenches on the internet.

That much is clear. You never know what the former Democrat nominee will do when she opens her mouth, but it almost always goes viral for reasons she'd prefer not be noticed.

At least we can be unburdened by what has been.

Best of luck to Kamala in all of her future endeavors. I have no doubt she'll continue to be as entertaining as ever. Let me know what you think of our former VP at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.