Kamala Harris Brutally Roasted After Announcing New Book: REACTIONS

Kamala Harris lost the 2024 election to President Donald Trump.

Kamala Harris' announcement of a new book went exactly as you'd expect.

America's former Vice President got crushed in the 2024 Presidential Election by President Donald Trump after the media propped her up as the next best thing.

Republicans took the White House, won the Senate and held onto the House of Representatives. It was a clean sweep and total domination.

You'd think she'd probably want to move on. You'd be wrong. 

Kamala Harris announced she has a new book coming out. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

Kamala Harris roasted after announcing new book.

Harris, who announced she's not running to be Governor of California, hopped on X early Thursday morning to announce her new book "107 Days." The book will focus on her failed attempt to become America's leader.

"What the world saw on the campaign trail was only part of the story. My new book is a behind-the-scenes look at my experience leading the shortest presidential campaign in modern history," she wrote on X.

Interesting. I didn't realize people were craving to learn more about how Harris flopped.

While I'm sure nobody cares about her new book, it's safe to say people had plenty of fun with Harris' announcement.

This is a serious question for everyone to consider.

Who the hell is this book meant to target?

It seems like the Democrat party is ready to leave Kamala Harris in the history books, and it's not hard to understand why.

Her campaign, after sliding into President Joe Biden's spot at the top of the ticket, was an unmitigated disaster.

The more America saw of the former VP, the more her poll numbers seemed to take a hit. It's almost like rambling word salads and hiding from exposure wasn't a winning strategy. Who could have seen that coming?

Now, she's written a book……about not winning. Bold choice.

The internet is cooking Kamala Harris for writing a book about losing the 2024 election to Donald Trump. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

What do you think about Kamala Harris' new book? Fire away with your comments at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

