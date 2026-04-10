Kai Trump Attacked By Dumb Libs Who Don't Know Masters Camera Rules, TNML Preseason Reports & Birria Tacos!

Leave it to the dumb LIBS to think Kai Trump snuck a cellphone into Augusta National.

Masters leadership needs to take a long look into the mirror and decide if they really want this to be their legacy

Why are celebrities now the show at The Masters? The course, the perfect grass, the flowers, the golf, Verne Lundquist whispering into a mic, hell, even the fake birds chirping were always the show. And now here we are with ESPN MTVing the one final piece of the sports calendar that hasn't been destroyed in some fashion.

One week. That's all we are asking for ESPN toolbags to keep their hands off of. We don't need your cross-promotion of the Kelces. We don't need your WWE superstars. For the love of god, we don't need Kevin Hart.

I'm not sure if this tweet from CBS nerd Tom Fornelli is satire or not. Let's say he's being 100% genuine. Yes, the Masters app is still holy land. Yes, the ESPN afternoon broadcast is still professional and doesn't include WWE superstars wandering the course.

But over time, we know how ESPN operates. Give someone an inch and they'll take a mile. The second ESPN senses an opening, it's over. The second someone within Augusta National's leadership council allows the birds and azaleas to be overshadowed by celebrities is the minute ESPN opens the floodgates.

Does The Masters really want its precious event to be TikTok'd? Do they want Grant Horvat bro-ing it up and making YouTube content as a special ESPN correspondent on Par 3 day? How long until we have Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift in a special skybox on Par 3 day?

Let's not forget that The Masters doesn't even ask for revenue from ESPN or CBS for broadcasting the event. They just want total control over the product.

That's what's disturbing here. Someone from The Masters could have told ESPN no WWE wrestlers. No Kelce. No Hart.

Instead, it was approved. That should concern you if you have a soul.

— Tom in Virginia checks in:

I absolutely agree that The Masters needs to hold itself to a higher standard or inch closer (by going backwards) to being just another big tournament. I enjoy watching this tradition unlike any other because dignity and civilized behavior get four days in the spotlight, and especially because "Get-in-the-hole!" Guy is not welcome. I'm afraid he just slid his butterfly chair a little closer to the entrance.

— Eric P. has had enough:

You are perfectly correct about The Masters and ESPN including Kelce and Hart. It’s ridiculous, especially since Kelce and his family have saturated the media for only god knows what reason over the past few years. Him, his brother and their mom are insufferable because why? I mean combined, they don’t have the entertainment value of Marshawn Lynch.



And I do believe I found my limit on golf. 16 rounds in 19 days, including 4 at PGA West, along with two visits to the chiropractor have maxed me out in Palm Springs. Time to get home and unwind.

— Chris H. has a message for Masters leadership:

You are so correct on the Par 3 atrocity committed yesterday in August. Travis Kelce AND Kevin Hart, I’m just waiting for Rip Taylor to show up with confetti (old guy reference).

C’mon Fred Ridley, get your s--t together!

— Craig in TX is mad at the Masters app:

Man, if you watch on the Masters app, it really went from limited commercial interruptions in prior years to commercials every few minutes. I guess money talks, even for Augusta.

Kinsey:

I'm going to focus my attention today on the golf and the birds chirping. I felt like there wasn't enough of the birds during Thursday's coverage. Maybe I just wasting paying close enough attention.

The Masters beer foam issue takes a twist

People laughed off Anonymous Masters Employee's report on a beer foam issue at Augusta National as nonsense. When they zig, we zag. Those are the rules with Screencaps. It's how I've operated online since 2007.

It turns out AME's report has turned into content that has legs.

READ: Masters Tournament Is Dealing With An Odd Beer Issue, Source Tells OutKick

Overnight, I received a message from another Masters source. I have met this source in person. Trust me, this source is embedded inside those gates.

"People have been ‘turning in’ employees for drinking beer while working. So far it's all been the green cup switch," the source emailed.

"Forever green = beer."

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I got a good look at my 13-14U rec baseball team this week for the first time and let's just say it wasn't as rough as I was expecting, but we haven't seen what kind of pitching we'll be running out to the mound

Initial observations:

Can I scrounge up enough pitching to survive a 16-game schedule against the best rec teams in the region? I have three 14-year-olds on the team and none of them have pitched or seem to have the confidence to pitch. That's a tough pill to swallow right out of the gates.

I do have a 13U lefty with a live arm that we've played against in the past. Tons of experience. He's immediately the No. 1 starter. From there, I don't have a solid No. 2. I'll have innings eaters, but we all know how that can go. I told the boys last night that we're going to pound the baseball and run the bases. That's the only way we're going to counter-balance the innings eaters — like Screencaps Jr. — getting lit up.

The No. 1 lefty is our mini Randy Johnson. I've always been impressed by this kid's arm motion to the plate. It whips around like how Johnson would deliver. The only issue for Mini Johnson is command up in the zone. Too many balls are above the waist. If he could hit the bottom of the zone, we could be in business.

My closer from last year's team threw 5 ⅔ innings all year — 8 Ks, 3 ER. And he was really good at it. He'll have to throw 4X the number of innings this year. If he can give me one inning a game, we might survive better than I expected.

We have a 13U who has never played a day of baseball. He got in the cage for BP and I knew he'd never swung at a baseball by the way he gripped the bat. I asked if he plays any other sports. "Hockey," the boy replied. Great, I can work with that. His footwork in the cage was atrocious. "Don't move your feet. Set them and don't move them," I told him. He followed my direction. Again, that's a massive positive. Relax, save the emails. I have to quiet his feet before I can teach him to leverage off his right hip. We'll get him moving his lead foot. Small steps. His swing is level, but the timing is off. Again, he's never played. We'll keep working on the rookie.

Practice ended with a game of Knock The Bat, which you guys suggested, where the kids try to knock over a bat with a ball thrown from different spots on the infield. They loved it. It turned into a huge competition.

Also, as is tradition, we had the boys compete in head-to-head 2nd to home and home to 2nd races. The one thing I've discovered with rec baseball is that you have to get the competitive juices flowing. Many of the kids I've had are introverted. My goal from day one is for them to find their inner-competitive nature. I need them to compete for the next three months or it's going to be a long season.

Here's how NFL's 18-game schedule should look

— Kirk B. in Duluth has a solution:

Here's how you do this properly

All 32 teams play weeks 1-6

Week 7 Bye #1 All Teams

Weeks 8-13 All 32 Teams Play

Week 14 All Teams Bye

Weeks 15-20 All 32 Teams Play

End Of Season

AFC NFC Playoffs 8 Teams Each

Playoffs Weeks 21 - 24

No Byes In The Playoffs By Any Teams Regardless of Playoff Seeding

Week 25 Pro Bowl

Week 26 Super Bowl

Week Starts 2nd Weekend of August Concludes With Two Byes Christmas Weekend

Playoffs 1st Weekend of January

Playoffs End 3rd Weekend

Right now if it were to be put into place this season the Super Bowl would be January 30 2027 with

2 Regular Season Byes

1 Additional Bye For Super Bowl Teams

Regardless of how the players/management/team owners feel it gives all the 32 teams Two Byes all teams at the same time twice a season keep teams and players safer healthier and rested for weeks 8-13 15-20

and yes there will be the critics who'll be ballyhooin owners saying "well we'll lose money having two byes in the regular season"

College football conference trash talk

— LSU fan Jon C. says:

My former hometown has been hosting the Independence Bowl since 1976 and I had 50 yard line tickets for about 30 years before moving away. Firmly in SEC country but obviously LSU country. During its peak, it had a guaranteed SEC team. In 2001, Alabama played Iowa State. Me and my friend went to the game dressed in LSU gear and cheered for Iowa State, along with the majority of locals. Alabama won because Iowa State a missed field goal as time ran out. While leaving the stadium, an irate Alabama fan came up to us and berated us for not supporting an SEC team. Told him first off, Shreveport is NOT an SEC school town. Secondly, a few weeks prior, Alabama’s AD stated he didn’t want to come to the Independence Bowl and we remember that stuff. I was about to tell him the 3rd point (F off) but he was totally stunned and went away mumbling. Plus, my buddy was twice the size of a normal human and was looked ready to crack skulls.

College basketball fans are still fighting over the comments made about UConn's rough style of play

— Robin in Kernersville, NC is fired up:

So, Doug in Jacksonville thinks we need to look to the NBA to see how college basketball should be played? The whole problem with watching college ball now is that it's become way too physical. I'm an old-timer, but these guys would have fouled out in the first five minutes the way basketball SHOULD be played. I've seen action films with less fighting than I see under the baskets these days.



Does this work? Has anyone tried it?

I know some of you guys have shady backgrounds, especially overseas, but let's run a test to see if any of you are this shady. You know me by now. I'd never out you to some foreign nation for pulling a fake $100 scam on their people.

Tell me your stories: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my Gmail

Sandlot on the 4th of July?

— Tom W. is fired up:

How in the f--- have zero TV executives figured out that they need to run Sandlot on a loop on the 4th of July like they run a Christmas Story on Christmas. Seems like an easy f---ing get, right?

The Ts are back in Idaho and settling in for another summer

— Mike T. is on the road:

####################

And with that, we're ready for this Friday to get rolling. It's supposed to go all the way up to 77 degrees here by Sunday, which will feel like we're back in Florida. The birds are chirping away here.



Spring is looking better and better. Sunny days, long days, are here. Let's go enjoy them.

Have a great weekend. By the way, I'm here all weekend. SeanJo is off hunting for Big Foot.

Numbers from (they both work in government, BTW):

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