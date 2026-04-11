Country Music Star Kacey Musgraves Says She Was Followed By UFOs, And She Has Video

The country star said the incident happened while she was on a recent flight.

Everyone loves a good UFO story, and when it comes from country music star Kacey Musgraves, buckle up.

Oh, and better yet, she has some videos to back herself up.

Friday night, Musgrave did what you should always do when you believe you've come into contact with unidentified aerial phenomena, and ran straight to her Instagram story to spill the details.

She said that she was flying from Fort Worth, Texas to Nashville, Tennessee with her manager when her flight suddenly got some company over Little Rock, Arkansas.

"We just had the craziest f--king orb, UFO experience," she said.

Musgraves said that this was not the first time that she had seen eerie things in the sky, and revealed that her plane had been followed by three glowing orbs for about 45 minutes.

"These orbs were not moving like any craft that we can control," Musgraves said. "They were intermittently coming and going, forming triangle patterns. Sometimes they would get extremely bright and change color, change size."

READ: KACEY MUSGRAVES' NEW "COUNTRY MUSIC" VIDEO IS THE HORNIEST THING I'VE EVER SEEN

It turns out that Musgraves and her manager weren't the only ones who spotted these mysterious lights. She said that after landing, she talked to several pilots of other planes who saw them as well.

"All the other pilots are seeing them, too, and nobody knows what they are," Musgraves said.

Well, color me intrigued.

I believe her, especially since she has the video receipts to prove it.

Of course, this sighting got a lot of attention given that it came from a major star, so skeptics were out in full force to try to disprove her story.

One person claimed that what Musgraves saw and caught on camera was nothing more than a few Starlink satellites.

She did not buy this explanation.

I've seen satellites before (not to brag). What Musgraves saw didn't seem too — oh, what's the scientific term? — "satellite-y" to me.

So, was it a genuine UFO? Was it a satellite? Was it a brilliant marketing stunt for her new album?

We may never know… or maybe we will.

Who knows?