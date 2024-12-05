Country Music Star Loses All Her Clothes In Edgy Music Video

Kacey Musgraves' music video for "The Architect" is out.

The popular country music star recently spun the internet into a frenzy after posting a short teaser for the music video that noticeably lacked much clothing.

It did feature a lot of mud/clay, but she didn't make much of an effort to cover up. An interesting creative decision from Musgraves!

Kacey Musgraves releases music video for "The Architect."

Well, the full music video is out for the very popular song and the teaser painted a pretty accurate picture of what to expect. It's all over the place, but the mud/clay scenes are certainly notable.

You can watch the video here (I couldn't embed it for reasons that will likely be obvious), and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Musgraves doesn't need help to become more famous in the music industry, but that didn't stop her fans from flooding in with comments of support:

I love everything about this song and video

By far the best song of the beautiful album! So f...beautiful!

The best song on her best album 100%

The ending... her being the architect

Beautiful song. Wonderful video. Thank you Kacey

This song makes me cry EVERY TIME. We are forever shapeable clay

Admittedly, I don't really have a strong opinion on the song one way or another. Not really my kind of jam. What I do know a thing or two about is the internet.

Dropping a music video with a country music star and a lack of covering up for portions of it is bound to move the needle, and it already has. The views are popping on YouTube.

Kacey Musgraves rise in the world of country music continues, and the popularity of "The Architect" is just the latest sign of that fact. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.