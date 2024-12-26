Country Music Star Stuns Fans With Unexpected Karaoke Performance: WATCH

Kacey Musgraves is going viral for all the right reasons.

Musgraves is one of the most popular singers in the country music industry. She has a unique ability to blend traditional country themes with more modern vibes.

The "Slow Burn" singer is also known for taking her fans on emotional roller coasters from time to time. Simply put, she's incredibly skilled and talented.

Kacey Musgraves hits up random bar for karaoke performance.

Well, it turns out she also likes to pop into random spots to do a little singing, and that's exactly why she's going viral.

The Texas-native hit up a bar in Dallas to sing a classic Dolly Parton song in front of fans who definitely weren't expecting to see her, according to Whiskey Riff.

Parton's "9 to 5" being performed by one of the biggest stars in modern country music? You don't have to say much more.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The funniest part about this is it seems many people in the bar didn't even recognize her, which is wild given her incredible status in the industry.

I guess you never know who you're going to run into in a Dallas bar late at night when people are letting it rip on the mic.

There's a lot of negativity on the internet these days. It's important to spotlight the good too. That's what this video is.