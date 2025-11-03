‘Juwanna Mann’ Actor Wants A Sequel Featuring Caitlin Clark & Angel Reese

Actor Miguel A. Núñez Jr. says a sequel to the 2002 comedy is in the works, and he'd love to work with the WNBA stars.

If Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have dreams of starring in a Hollywood movie, we might just have the perfect pitch.

Actor Miguel A. Núñez Jr. revealed last week that a sequel to the 2002 film Juwanna Mann is in the works, and he'd love to see the two WNBA superstars play a role.

In case you missed the original cinematic masterpiece, Juwanna Mann is about a disgraced NBA player (the league is called "the UBA" in the movie) named Jamal, who's suspended indefinitely for unsportsmanlike conduct. Without income or endorsement deals, Jamal goes broke. So he throws on a wig, pretends to be a woman named Juwanna and joins the WUBA.

As Núñez told TMZ, Juwanna Mann truly was "before its time."

Critics clearly didn't understand its brilliance. The movie holds a 4.7/10 on IMDb and an impressively low 9% on Rotten Tomatoes. Nine percent!

Still, Juwanna Mann Part 2 — whatever they plan to call it — is reportedly in the works and, according to Núñez, could begin filming in mid-2026.

The 66-year-old actor says multiple WNBA and NBA stars are interested in being a part of the project, but Clark and Reese are his dream cameos. In fact, Núñez already has that part of the plot planned out.

"I'd beat [Caitlin's] ass, and I'd marry Angel Reese," he joked, while also noting that he loves Caitlin Clark.

Clark did bring record sales and viewership to the WNBA, after all. If anyone can save Juwanna Mann from another box office flop, it's her.