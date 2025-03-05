Justin Trudeau Goes On Cocky Trade War Rant Trying To Intimidate Trump

Would you just look at this lame duck cocky Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thinking he's going to puff out his chest and intimidate Donald Trump.

This dork, who will be out of office in like a month, decided he wanted to escalate the Great America vs. Canada Trade War of 2025 with disgusting tactics like encouraging his people to boo the American national anthem before sporting events and to forgo Kentucky bourbon.

Spoken like a true dictator.

Do you remember when this loser closed Canadian golf courses during COVID & refused to allow his citizens to get fresh air during a four-hour round? Those of us who were here at OutKick in 2021 will never forget.

And we will NEVER bend a knee to this wannabe Cuban dictator. Neither will Mr. Trump!

"This is a trade war. Canadians are hurt. Canadians are angry. We're going to choose not to go on vacation in Florida. We're going to choose to buy Canadian products and forgo bourbon and other classic American products," Cocky Trudeau said Tuesday.

"And, yeah, we're probably going to keep booing the American anthem."

Ron DeSantis won't be pushed around by this cocky little weasel Trudeau

Hey Justin, if you want WAR, you'll get it. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis isn't going to be intimidated by your Florida vacation promise. He knows those trailer parks are loaded with seasonal snowbirds who can't stand winter in suburban Toronto.

"3.3 million visitors from Canada. That's not much of a boycott, in my book. Maybe they wanted to get a glimpse of what a Stanley Cup winning hockey team actually looks like," DeSantis fired back.

Meanwhile, Trudeau's days as prime minister are numbered. Canadian TV outlet CBC reported this week that the "transition" to replace Trudeau "is quietly underway," and that he'll be history fairly soon.

After that, you can figure on a Trudeau media tour that will take him to all the American Lib hotspots like the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, to Rachel Maddow's show, maybe a spot on The View, etc.

He's not long for this WAR.