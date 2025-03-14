Justin Herbert's Offseason Hobby Has Fans Cracking Jokes

You could say Chargers fans aren't egg-static over this one.

Is Justin Herbert, 27, turning into some hippie who's losing focus on his football career or is he just a guy trying to get into farming due to rising egg prices as a way to save a few dollars from his 5-year, $262,500,000 contract?

Herbert announced Thursday night on Instagram that he is raising chickens this offseason.

That's typically a move reserved for white women on Instagram who want to brag to their friends that they're now into farming. Herbert is single. This is him turning into a TikTok/Instagram white woman.

Save the emails.

I get it — there's something admirable about raising your own chickens to lay eggs which will then feed your family like they did it in the 1800s. It's also the same thing Prince Harry started doing when he moved to California with his annoying wife. It was clear as day Prince Harry raised the chicken to get away from her annoying ass.

What's Herbert's deal?

Is he turning into some earthy hippie who's about to lose interest in football like Jake Plummer and start growing mushrooms? This is a real danger and it's why these chickens should send up huge red flags to Chargers fans.

We're talking about a guy who grew up in Eugene, Oregon.

Raising chickens turns into living out of a VW bus real quick when your birthplace reads Eugene, OR on Wikipedia.

This one is worth monitoring.