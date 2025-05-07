Justin Bieber Hits Crazy Exclusive Golf Club While Wearing A Wife Beater

Whenever I go golfing — by which I mean I hit a box of Top Flites in a lake, swear, and then eat a hot dog — I wear the same thing that 99% of the golfing public would wear: a collared shirt and some khaki shorts.

But that's when I'm paying $30 at the local municipal golf course, which is why I think people need to lay off Justin Bieber for hitting one of the most exclusive golf clubs on the planet wearing a wife-beater and some weird bell-bottom-y white pants.

A clip of the Biebs teeing off at Madison Golf Club has been making the rounds on social media, and it must have left some traditionalists big mad and punching air.

First of all, I'm not big on changing the names of things, but how was "wife beater" not item number one on the chopping block when PC/woke culture started getting out of control?

Anyway, the Biebs' not traditional golf get-up is sure to make real-life Elihu Smails-es start seething with rage.

But, perhaps Bieber is just in my good graces as of late after skipping the Met Gala to watch playoff hockey, but I've got to defend him.

Now, it should be noted that there is no dress code at this club, which costs $500,000 to join, thanks to its laundry list of amenities.

The place even has a movie theater. Has anyone ever hit a shot on a pristine golf course and said, "Man, this is beautiful… could use a cineplex, though."

But half a million is half a million, and at that price, as long as you're wearing clothes, it shouldn't matter what you're wearing. If you want to roll up to the first tee wearing an "FBI: FEMALE BODY INSPECTOR" t-shirt that you got at the Jersey Shore and some Minions from Despicable Me lounge pants, you do you, champ.

So long as the check doesn't bounce, of course.

I saw no problem with the attire; the only thing I had a problem with was the way he capped off his swing with a one-handed home run follow-through.

Clean that up a bit, Biebs.