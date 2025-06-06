Fans Of Legendary Western Show Face Devastating News About Series' Future

Will "Justified" return for one more season?

The legendary FX series ran from 2010 through 2015 with six incredible seasons. It's my favorite show of all-time. Walton Goggins and Timothy Olyphant killed it as Boyd Crowder and Raylan Givens.

The show then returned for the spinoff "Justified: City Primeval" in 2023. The final moments of the series showed Boyd escaping from prison, and it appeared things were getting set up for one more run between TV's greatest villain and Raylan.

Will "Justified" return for one more season?

However, it's been nearly two years since "City Primeval" ended, and there's been little to no indication the show is coming back.

The initial reporting was that the show was absolutely returning for at least one more season. That no longer appears to be the case.

In fact, it appears Walton Goggins might have confirmed it was officially done without anyone really noticing.

He gave a lengthy interview to Vulture back in April, and briefly touched on a potential new season. It doesn't sound optimistic.

The famous actor said the following when talking about a potential return:

"I would be surprised if that happens. I really believe we’ve said everything we need to say, but I never say never to anything in life. I’m just so grateful that I got to say words in Boyd’s voice, and use his delivery again. I don’t know the answer to that question, but that would probably have to be down the road, and we’d be too old to do it anyway."

It's amazing this quote from Goggins was seemingly missed by everyone. If it turns out to be true, and it seems like it is, then it's a punch to the face for fans of "Justified."

We were teased about one final epic showdown between Boyd and Raylan. Now, it appears that's being ripped away from us.

The world can sometimes be a cold and cruel place.

If Justified is truly over, then it's been a hell of a ride and we can lay to rest any hopes of a return. Or, maybe there are some more surprises along the way. At this point, it seems unlikely, but I guess it's never over until it's over for sure.

