Just In Time For The Holidays, Hackers Claim To Have 'Search, Watch & Download' Data Of Pornhub Subscribers

Good luck enjoying the holidays this year if you're a Pornhub Premium subscriber. There's a chance, reports Forbes, that your "historical search, watch, and download activity" is in the hands of hackers.

"The Hub," as the cool people call it, confirmed that there was a breach, but say that it wasn't a breach of their system. They claim a third-party data analytics provider was where the hackers were able to get more than 200 million user records.

"We recently learned that an unauthorized party gained unauthorized access to analytics data stored with Mixpanel, a third-party data analytics service provider," Pornhub said of the hacks.

"The unauthorized party was able to use this unauthorized access to extract a limited set of analytics events for some users. This was not a breach of Pornhub Premium’s systems."

That should ease your mind if you're a Pornhub Premium subscriber. It wasn’t the actual system that was hacked. Your data, including search, watch and download activity, is just out there being carefully looked at by third-party providers.

No Passwords Stolen, But Your Search History? That's A Different Story

The hackers, according to the porn company, didn’t get any passwords, credentials, government IDs or payment details. They did, however, get email addresses, locations, and the keywords used to search for what you're into.

That isn’t likely the kind of information you want to get out there if you're a Pornhub Premium subscriber. It could ruin a few holidays.

The hackers, who have come forward and identified themselves as a group called ShinyHunters, don’t want to ruin any holidays. They reportedly want bitcoin to make it all go away and have sent an extortion demand to Pornhub.

Even if the bitcoin isn’t paid out, it's not all doom and gloom. Initially it might sound that way, but if you're shelling out money on "The Hub" for premium access, there's a good chance people already know that.

Do they know the specific types of searches you're doing when left to your own devices? I bet they can ballpark it.

That's not to say there won’t be some upset people who were blissfully unaware of the depths of depravity of the Pornhub Premium subscriber in their life.

You can't get too caught up in all that. I say let the chips fall where they may and do your best to not let it ruin your holidays.