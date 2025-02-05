New 'Jurassic World' Movie Trailer Drops, Promises A Wild Ride: WATCH

The trailer is out for "Jurassic World Rebirth," and it looks pretty solid.

It will be the seventh film in the "Jurassic Park"/"Jurassic World" franchise, and it stars Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey and Rupert Friend.

You can watch the trailer below, and then we'll dive in.

"Jurassic World Rebirth" trailer released.

The trailer, honestly, looks awesome. The plot details are described as follows:

"Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind. Academy Award nominee Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park. There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades. Ali is Duncan Kincaid, Zora’s most trusted team member; Critics Choice and Olivier Award winner Jonathan Bailey (Wicked, Bridgerton) plays paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis; Emmy nominee Rupert Friend (Homeland, Obi-Wan Kenobi) appears as Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer, Murder on the Orient Express) plays Reuben Delgado, the father of the shipwrecked civilian family."

Sound interesting? Sure does. At the very least, let's hope it's an improvement over "Jurassic World Dominion" because that movie was horrible.

All other five films in the franchise are really solid. "Jurassic Park" - the film that got things kicked off - is a legit A+ movie.

Steven Spielberg hit a home run when he adapted Michael Crichton's work. I remember watching that movie as a kid and thinking it was one of the coolest things I'd ever seen.

It wasn't "Red Dawn" cool, but it was certainly up there on the list.

Now, Universal Pictures is going back to the well in an attempt to wash away the stench of "Dominion." For the sake of the franchise, I hope it does.

What horrible film won't sink an entire franchise. Back-to-back bad movies, and it might be a curtain call on the "Jurassic Park" saga.

You can catch "Jurassic World Rebirth" starting July 2nd. Hit me with your thoughts on the preview at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.