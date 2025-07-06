New 'Jurassic World' Movie Is Outstanding, Appropriate For Entire Family | REVIEW

"Jurassic World Rebirth" is a wildly fun movie.

Basic info (via Universal):

Plot: Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind. Academy Award® nominee Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park. There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades.

Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, Ed Skrein

Director: Gareth Edwards

Release Date: July 2, 2025

Rating: PG-13

"Jurassic World Rebirth" is outstanding fun.

I've always been a big fan of the "Jurassic Park" and "Jurassic World" films. The previous film released – "Jurassic World Dominion" – is the only that I thought was a huge letdown.

It simply wasn't a great or even solid flick. It was mediocre at best, and an entire reset has been placed on the series.

"Rebirth" is a fresh start starring Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali and Rupert Friend.

The plot revolves around an area around the equator used to engineer new species of dinosaurs 17 years before the events of the film. A catastrophic disaster resulted in failure at the site and loss of control of the animals. Travel to the site has been banned ever since.

Enter the current timeline. Pharmaceutical executive Martin Krebs (Friend) recruits Zora (Johansson) and a team of mercenaries to travel to the island to draw blood samples from three species. The goal is simple. The blood samples will help engineer medication to stop heart disease.

Of course, this is "Jurassic World" we're talking about. Nothing is going to go according to plan. That includes a family on a sailboat that find itself stranded at sea after being attacked by a massive dinosaur.

Zora and Duncan's (Ali) mission to the island pivots from a protection op to a rescue op in the ocean after getting the mayday call.

From there, all hell breaks loose as the groups get split up after advancing to the island.

The mission is no longer about simply gathering blood samples. It's survival, and the research/security team loses several members before even advancing on the island.

That's about as much as I can say without getting into spoilers.

"Jurassic World Rebirth" is the perfect summer movie the whole family can enjoy – outside of super-young kids who are easily scared.

It's loaded with action, there's a surprising number of lighthearted moments and there's a pretty solid feel-good ending that unfolds.

I also have to give huge props to Johansson. She crushes it in the role of a former MARSOC member turned mercenary.

She kicked butt throughout the movie and was incredibly believable in the role. Ali is also every bit as good.