Putin’s Brutal Rise To Power Explored In Major New Film Starring A-List Actress: DETAILS

The new movie "The Wizard of the Kremlin" will chronicle Vladimir Putin's rise to power in a new movie with a stacked cast.

Basic info (via IMDB):

Plot: A young Russian filmmaker becomes an unlikely advisor to Vladimir Putin as he rises to power in post-Soviet Russia, navigating the new era's complexities and chaos.

Cast: Jude Law, Alicia Vikander, Jeffrey Wright and Paul Dano

Director: Olivier Assayas

Release date: Unknown

Source material: Giuliano da Empoli's novel "The Wizard of the Kremlin."

New movie focuses on Putin's rise to power in Russia.

The main character of Empoli's successful novel is fictional, but it's inspired by the real people who surrounded Putin on his unlikely rise to power.

Putin cut his teeth as a KGB agent before sliding into politics following the Soviet Union collapsing. He eventually took over as Prime Minister during the Second Chechen War and used the chaos to tighten his grip on power as he ascended to the Presidency.

His grip on power has been unrelenting ever since. Even when he stepped away from the presidency for a few years, there was no question who was still running the show. Now, he will remain the leader of Russia until he decides to step away for dies.

"The Wizard of Kremlin" - which stars Jude Law as Putin - will take a dive that's fictional but rooted in real people and events into how it all went down.

The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival at the end of August, and early reviews have been mixed. Part of me wonders if the mixed reviews are due to people not liking how Putin is portrayed and if it's a bit too accurate.

What people have to understand is that the western narrative from boomers that Putin is hated by his people simply isn't true. In fact, Putin is loved by many Russians. The Russian people were humiliated after the fall of the Soviet Union and poverty swept across the country. Putin vowed to rebuild Russian pride by any means necessary, and did just that over the course of 20+ years. Even with a war raging in Ukraine, it's believed his approval rating in Russia is above 70%. Granted, polling in Russia is hard to really gauge or trust.

But the idea the Russian people want to remove Putin is comically incorrect.

What I can also say with complete certainty is that the cast for "The Wizard of the Kremlin" is stacked. Jude Law, Alicia Vikander, Jeffrey Wright and Paul Dano is a hell of a stacked cast.

Wright has a ton of hits to his name and Vikander was excellent in "Tomb Raider," "Jason Bourne" and "The Man From U.N.C.L.E."

"The Wizard of the Kremlin" has no official release date for wide release, and it could be some time. I'll absolutely be checking it out whenever it does drop. Putin's rise is one of the most fascinating stories in modern history when it comes to foreign events and geopolitics. What do you think about Putin's rise being chronicled in a major new film? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.