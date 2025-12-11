Joy Reid Wants You To Know 'Jingle Bells' Is Racist

The 2024 OutKick Woke All-Star Challenge champion, Joy Reid, is back and ready to prove she's woker than ever.

How's she going to do that? By sharing a video where a black man in a Christmas sweater and Santa hat claims that "Jingle Bells" is racist. Let's go ahead and put words into Joy's mouth and say that Joy agrees that "Jingle Bells" is racist because she's a race-peddler who has a Woke All-Star Challenge belt on her resume. You don't win another unless you ramp up the woke and that's what Joy's doing this Christmas season.

"This is where a racist Confederate soldier wrote ‘Jingle Bells’ to make fun of Black people," the guy in the video writes in his caption.

Here's the video that Joy shared to prove that "Jingle Bells" is racist. Never forget that the wokes also wanted "Baby It's Cold Outside" kicked off radio stations because they said it's a date rape song. And because Reid lives her life looking for racism around every corner, 'tis the season for "Jingle Bells" to be canceled.

Meanwhile, "Jingle Bells" has been recorded by the likes of Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole, Al Green, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Yolanda Adams, Count Basie, Duke Ellington and many more. It's believed that the song has been recorded by hundreds of black performers.

But, you know, it's a racist song.

Do you remember when Joy had a black Santa on her show and corrected him when he said it has been a "wonderful year"?

I found this gem floating around on Facebook. "You know what, it has not been a wonderful year," Reid corrected Black Santa.

Imagine the pain inside Joy as Christmas nears and she thinks of all the fun and actual joy white people are having. It must burn her up inside to the point where she'd like to see white people pay by having "Jingle Bells" canceled.

What an absolutely horrible person.