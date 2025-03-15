Journey Cancels Show Halfway Through Set Due To Fire

Iconic rock and roll band Journey had their live show end early on Friday night after an electrical fire cut the power to Houston, Texas's NRG Stadium stage, forcing the show to be postponed just five songs in.

If that wasn't bad enough, the power cut off at the absolute worst time imaginable - during the band's massive hit "Don't Stop Believin'!"

FANS WERE FURIOUS THAT JOURNEY SHOW WAS CANCELLED

Journey lead singer Arnel Pineda had just started singing the hit song's second verse, "Everybody wants a thrill!" before fans were given a thrill alright, the worst kind of one, as suddenly the music cut off with Pineda continuing to sing before the entire stage went dark.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing crew members from the band begin using fire extinguishers around the stage as the band quickly exited.

Ironically, the power cut off right when some fans thought that it was a sing-along part, only there was nothing planned about the outage, as attendees soon realized that NRG Stadium had some sort of technical incident and began booing the venue.

After a delay, an announcement came over the speakers that the show was indeed canceled, and as you can imagine, fans were furious. Before long, attendees began posting about the disruption on social media.

SHOW WAS STOPPED DUE TO ELECTRICAL FIRE

"Everyone's angry and pissed off right now. Lots of Journey people with their concert t-shirts ans and everything angry that the power went out during Don't Stop Believin' of all things. I thought it was an homage to The Sopranos at first. It was not," one person tweeted as he left NRG Stadium before saying that many people wanted refunds.

In a statement, NRG Stadium announced that, "Due to an unforeseen electrical incident under the stage area, we regretfully announce the cancelation of tonight’s Journey concert."

Later, the '80s rock band announced: "We sincerely apologize to all fans for this disappointment. Our team is working diligently to assess the situation, and we will provide updates regarding rescheduling options and or refunds as soon as possible."

I guess there's the answer to the question, "Who's Crying Now?"

