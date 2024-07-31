The Delta Force Hero Who Died Saving Hostages: VIDEO

Joshua Wheeler is an American hero and a legend in the Special Operations community.

Wheeler, a Delta Force operator, was killed on a 2015 hostage rescue mission in Iraq to save people ISIS was planning on executing. He paid the ultimate price to save complete strangers.

I spoke with Mike Burke, who served with Wheeler in the Army Rangers, back in March about his memories of Josh and where he was when he learned that his former teammate and close friend had been killed in action.

