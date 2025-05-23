Star Actor Resurfaces For New Netflix Series, Plot Details Sounds Awesome

Josh Hartnett is coming to Netflix for a major upcoming series.

For our younger readers who might not know, there was a time when Josh Hartnett was viewed as one of Hollywood's next huge superstars.

His acting credits in the late 1990s through the mid-2000s were incredible. Below are a handful of his biggest:

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

The Faculty

Black Hawk Down

O

Pearl Harbor

The Black Dahlia

Lucky Number Slevin

30 Days of Night

Josh Hartnett making Netflix series.

Following an explosion on the scene more than 25 years ago, Harnett eventually took a bit of a step back from the spotlight.

He's back to rolling in Hollywood again over the past few years, and that now includes an upcoming series on Netflix.

The streaming giant announced Thursday that Hartnett will be the focus of "a new limited series as a hard-bitten fisherman whose remote town in Newfoundland is being terrorized by a mysterious sea creature."

This sounds like something right up my alley. A small fishing community being "terrorized" by an unknown "sea creature" has me sold hook, line and sinker without even needing to hear more.

Will it be a bit of a mix of "Jaws" and "Storm of the Century"? That would be entertainment gold. The latter limited series is one of the most entertaining shows I've ever seen.

You can currently watch it on Hulu, and I suggest you do if you've never seen it before.

Now, Netflix will attempt to cook up some magic with Hartnett's untitled series. If it's anything like his previous work or some of Netflix's best stuff, then it will 100% be worth watching.

What do you think about the upcoming series and plot details? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.