Jordon Hudson's Transgender Miss Maine USA Rival Has Nothing Nice To Say About Bill Belichick's Girlfriend

The silence from Miss Maine USA transgender competitor Isabelle St. Cyr towards Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson after Sunday's pageant finals is defeaning.

Hudson, who finished 3rd in most important Maine beauty pageants in history, found herself in the Top 10 with a biological male who has refused to even mention the bitter rival.

In a long, rambling Facebook post, St. Cyr thanked a bunch of biological females, but refused to utter Jordon's name. You're damn right we're reading into this detail: There's clearly bad blood between these two queens.

"Thank you for everyone who has supported me in this pageant. I could not have been happier with the results. This was my first pageant and I made it so semi-finals and was able to compete on the second day of the pageant which was my biggest goal. Top 10 with some of the girls that I got closest to over these past few days," St. Cyr wrote on Facebook Sunday night.

"Thank you so much to Miss Lewiston who I was privileged enough to share a room with. You were so kind and really helped me stay calm the night before semi-finals. Thank you to Miss Greenville for always checking in with me and making sure that I was all set and even helping me fix my swimsuit last minute."

For those keeping track at home, Hudson was Miss Hancock County.

Silence.

"Thank you to Miss Old Town who not only helped me fix my body makeup but sat next to me at every meal. Thank you so much to Miss Penobscot who held my hand into the mass of press and people making sure we were both safe and comfortable," the biological male continued.

"Thank you so much to Miss Belfast who stood behind me, constantly laughing and sharing our feelings together and helped me straighten my gown out seconds before we walked on stage for our semifinals gown walk."

What about JorDON? Anything? There had to be some interaction? Was Bill nice?

"Thank you so much to the Clemente Organization for making all of this possible. And thank you to the group of girls that had a prayer circle with me before each show. I found a sisterhood this weekend that I have never been able to experience this deeply, and the frosting on the cake was making it to semifinals on MY FIRST TRY," St. Cyr concluded.

"This is the beginning of a long beautiful journey in pageantry and I could not be more thankful. I will have more photos and more content out soon, but I really just wanted to express my gratitude for this experience."

Nothing.

Silence speaks volumes. This isn't the last time you'll be hearing about these two bitter rivals.