Jordon Hudson Thinks Highly Of Herself, Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Dominate Headlines & Arch Manning's Venmo

Is Bill Belichick's girlfriend right up there with the best publicists in the country?

It finally happened, you guys. Rocky got his first rabbit.

While I work during the day, my German Shepherd sits by the window and obsessively watches rabbits hopping around in the front yard. They are all over the place in our neighborhood. When he sees one of these bunnies go under the fence, Rocky sprints to the kitchen, flies out his doggy door and attempts to pick it off in the backyard.

Fortunately, rabbits are shifty little critters, and he's never been able to catch one… until last Wednesday.

It was 6 a.m., and I had just woken up. As is our routine, I disabled the alarm, let Rocky out into the backyard and started making coffee. As I was hauling his new bag of food out of the garage to serve up his breakfast, it occurred to me that he'd been outside for an unusually long time. Typically, in the mornings, he does his business, then quickly runs inside to wait by the pantry for his food.

I peeked out the back window and there he was — sitting in the yard with a tiny, furry leg sticking out of his mouth.

I ran outside and yelled "DROP IT!" over and over while I attempted to pry open his jaws. I heard tiny bones crunching. There was no saving the bunny — Peter Cottontail was dead and dismembered by that point. But I hoped I could at least save Rocky's gastrointestinal system by not allowing him to EAT a whole animal, bones, fur and all.

It was too late for that, too. By the time the chaos had ended, all that remained was a pile of rabbit intestines lying in the grass (…which I made my husband clean up). Fortunately, Rocky's gourmet raw rabbit omelet did not require a trip to the emergency vet. In fact, it didn't phase his stomach one bit.

Look, I know Rocky certainly isn't the first or the last dog ever to rip apart a small suburban critter, but that's the first time it's ever happened to me. And it was truly traumatizing.

I'm hoping this brutal attack will serve as a warning to all the other bunnies and squirrels to steer clear of that asshole German Shepherd's yard.

In other news:

I spent the weekend in Atlanta covering the historic debut of Major League Baseball's first female umpire, Jen Pawol. It was a really cool moment to witness. This was my first visit to Truist Park in a working capacity (I've gone as a fan several times), and I have to give them credit. Everyone at the ballpark — from the vendors to the security staff and even the EMS guys who hooked me up with Tylenol when I got a dehydration headache — was first-class and SO nice. Southern hospitality is alive and well at Truist.

Has anyone seen Weapons? How was it? (No spoilers!) I've been looking forward to it for months, and it finally came out on Friday. I almost never go to a movie theater, but I'm going to have to make a trip this week.

The new King of the Hill reboot is fantastic. Highly recommend if you were a fan of the original series.

Y'all ready for some Nightcaps? Let's get to it.

Did You Hear Taylor Swift Was On The ‘New Heights’ Podcast?

Because that's the only thing on every single one of my social media feeds right now.

The girly pops of the Internet lost their minds yesterday when a teaser dropped for the latest Kelce brothers' podcast featuring none other than Taylor Swift. It was a cutesy little video of Taylor telling her boyfriend Travis that she likes his blue hoodie — to which he responds, "It's the color of your eyes, sweetie."

Let's all groan in unison.

But that wasn't the big news of the day. That came later (at 12 minutes after midnight Eastern Daylight Time) when Taylor announced her 12th album, called "The Life of a Showgirl."

OK maybe not like that.

Although I'm convinced Taylor Swift could have a whole concert of just a dancing carrot on the jumbotron, and her obsessed fans would still think it was the most brilliant musical innovation our humble planet has ever seen.

Here's the actual announcement:

Admittedly, I'm not a Swiftie. I stopped listening to her music when she stopped pretending to be country more than a decade ago. But I have nothing against the woman. I respect her hustle.

Let's talk about Travis, though.

What In Tarnation Is Happening In This Travis Kelce Photoshoot?

On the same day that his international superstar girlfriend announced her 12th album on his silly podcast, Travis was announced as the September cover model for GQ Magazine. And that's fine, whatever. Normally, I wouldn't bat an eye at this.

But what drugs was the stylist on for this cover shoot? Because I want some.

Let's start off with the cover itself. Did Travis grow his hair out? Is that a wig? A full-fur hood to keep him warm on his next arctic expedition?

Nope, none of the above! Just Travis wearing the world's most obnoxious trapper hat to catch alligators with his bare hands in the Florida Everglades!

And unless I'm mistaken, none of this has anything at all to do with a dude from Ohio who plays football in Kansas City and is dating the world's most famous popstar.

What else ya got, GQ?

Ah, they used the rest of the fur from that poor dead animal to make a fur boating suit. He looks like he's starring in one of those movies where some poor unsuspecting wildman is plucked from the wilderness and forced to assimilate in the big city.

And then put on your rattiest camo, your duster jacket and your muck boots, Travis, we're doing parkour on shipping containers!

And from there, the GQ stylist told Travis, "Here, throw on this construction vest and take a dip in the ocean. Be sure to refrain from shaving your body hair for a full 25 years prior to this shoot."

And what's the natural progression from soaking wet construction worker? Soaking wet cowboy, obviously.

Follow that up with a black leather jacket on a flyboard, and I think we've fully captured the essence of Travis Kelce, don't you agree?

Seriously, none of this makes any logical sense. It's like that photo shoot was planned using a Mad Lib. But what do I know? Maybe I'm just not artsy enough.

Jordon Hudson Continues To Make Herself The Story

Oh, Jordon Hudson. What are we going to do with you?

Bill Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend has found herself in the spotlight yet again for not-so-flattering reasons.

On a new episode of The Sports Gossip Show, host and reporter Charlotte Wilder recounted a recent phone conversation with Jordon in which they talked about a variety of things, most revolving around her relationship with her g̶r̶a̶n̶d̶p̶a̶ boyfriend.

At one point during the conversation, Hudson reportedly said, "I love that you said that I’m like Bill’s Tree Paine. Because I am."

For those who don't know (which is probably most of you), Tree Paine is Taylor Swift's longtime publicist. She's widely regarded as one of the very best in the business. Jordon, meanwhile, has no PR training or experience and — by all accounts — thrust herself into that role after her relationship with Bill went public.

Hudson further discussed her influence on Belichick’s professional life, adding, "Everybody loved Bill’s media presence before they found out I was behind it." Wilder’s co-host, Madeline Hill, called Hudson’s comparison "iconic" and said, "She is. I still stand by it."

The comparison to Paine wasn’t the only bold statement to come out of the phone call, as Jordon reportedly introduced herself to Wilder as "the president of your universe."

See, Jordon was supposed to be a guest on the podcast, but she ended up bailing after she was upset by something they said on the episode about the Miss Maine pageant. That's when she called Charlotte and went off on her.

"She’s yelling at me. She’s crying. She said that she finished the rest of the Miss Maine episode, and she didn’t like what we said," Wilder recalled. "And I was like ‘wait what?’ I was like, ‘I thought we’ve been talking about the Miss Maine episode that we did that you watched the whole time?’… we had a feeling that there was this tension in the calls. It felt like we were always waiting for the other shoe to drop."

Charlotte said she tried to save Jordon from herself by reminding her that they would report on the phone conversation whether she appeared on the podcast or not. But that didn't stop Jordon from freaking out on her anyway.

Everyone Should Probably Just Make Their Venmo Account Private

I think we can all agree that Venmo is weird, right? Not the ability to send and receive money quickly, of course, but the fact that everyone's transaction history is just readily available for everyone else to see. Do we really need to know that some guy paid his wife for groceries or sent his fantasy football commissioner a $20 entry fee?

And now, this gross invasion of privacy is getting a couple of high-profile college football players in trouble.

Some busybodies have dug through the Venmo transactions of new Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer, and the screenshots have gone viral. The pictures show Mateer paying someone in 2022, with the descriptions "sports gambling" and "sports gambling (UCLA vs USC)." The 2022 season was Mateer's first year with Washington State, meaning he was not allowed to gamble on college football.

Mateer's Venmo activity has since been made private. As it probably should have been in the first place.

Mateer has "consistently denied" being involved in gambling, but one of two things must be true:

Mateer never partook in gambling, but he wrote "sports gambling" on Venmo as a joke. In which case, he is very stupid. Mateer did partake in gambling and told on himself by writing "sports gambling" on Venmo. In which case, he is also very stupid.

This reminds me of the time (like 15 years ago) when a Tennessee basketball player was busted for weed during a traffic stop. How did police know the weed was his? BECAUSE HE WROTE HIS NAME ON THE BAGGIE.

Rocket scientists, I'm telling you.

But poor John Mateer isn't the only one who got busted on Venmo. Internet sleuths also tracked down Arch Manning's past transactions. And yikes.

Let's take a look:

Arch has apparently paid for butt stuff, cheating, an eight-ball and a "Gristmas BJ" among other things. Of course, it's entirely possible (and pretty likely) these are all jokes, but still — when you're the heir to the Manning quarterbacking legacy, you have to be smarter than that.

Shoutout to Saint Villere, though, who paid Arch on April 15, 2022, for "being a good fella."

Y'all Are Trying To Scare Me Out Of The Woods

We've been talking about grizzly bears for a solid month now after I confessed that I'm afraid to go hiking out West. Indy Daryl (being the good friend he is) tried to ease my concerns.

Indy Daryl Writes: We finally saw some bears at Glacier NP last summer. Two babies and a momma…. Was headed out of the cooking area to pee and saw some rustling. Two babies popped their heads up. Softly ran back to get friends. Others at the camp site had seen the momma earlier by the lakeshore. They were huge.

Then, I kid you not, next night, different camp site, left the cooking area to go pee and there they were! Right on trail. Just ambling along. Very awesome to see.

Will say, that of all the times I’ve been out west (10 years running now) to the great mountains (glacier, Yosemite, Rocky Mountain, Teton, glacier peak wilderness, and more) we’ve never run into bear till last year. Only in glacier do you really have to worry about grizzlies. Most everywhere else is just black bears.

Amber:

As I told Daryl, I know getting mauled by a grizzly during a hike is unlikely. But it's certainly not impossible. And the more videos y'all send me, the more possible I think it might be.

Here are the terrifying videos I have been tagged in or sent via email just this week:

Of course, there's also the chance you run into a bear who is a lover, not a fighter:

James K. Says Keep Your Dogs On A Leash

James Writes: I have just a quick one that maybe isn’t relatable to all of OutKick but living on the East Coast, in my example Philly suburbs, we don’t have the same amount of natural resources and space as other places. I cannot stand owners who have off-the-leash dogs trotting on normal walking paths and even hiking trails. Usually they are extremely well-trained canines, but it is infuriating when you go to places that clearly state keep your dogs leashed and folks don't abide.

I’m no Karen by any means, but having a littler dog who is aggressive on a leash, I feel it creates tension and almost animosity when someone has their dog 50 yards ahead and acts like it’s all about them. Obviously, huge state or national forests are one thing, but I see it all too often in my own overcrowded neck of the woods. I guess I’m sick of people deciding their own rules, especially city adjacent or other places where I’ve heard people or their furry friends injured or attacked because of the negligence.

Even your mentioned story from Ashely could have turned really badly for everyone involved if that pooch didn’t wise up. I guess I would say encourage more respect if the specific place says leash your dog, follow that rule and always be mindful of others. You never know who or what’s out there including children that are scared of dogs or squirrels who are almost dog bait. End of rant. Here’s a few photos of my little love for context.

Amber:

I (admittedly) let my dog off leash on most hikes if the trail isn't crowded. But:

Rocky has excellent recall.

I NEVER let him get more than 10 feet or so away from me, and mostly he walks in a "heel" on my left side.

I leash him as soon as I see other hikers or dogs coming.

We do most of our hiking in middle Tennessee, where the only wildlife we're likely to run into are deer and squirrels. If we were in bear country or in a National Park or something like that, he'd absolutely stay leashed the whole time.

That said, I understand where James is coming from, too. My former dog, Lucy, hated other dogs. And there was nothing more stressful and frustrating than when we were out on a walk, and some off-leash dog would come bum-rushing us at full speed.

Inevitably, the irresponsible owner would be 40 yards away, waving and yelling, "It's OK! He's friendly!" And I'd have to yell back, "MINE IS NOT!" while also bracing myself for a dog fight.

But the moral of the story is: a dog with no recall and no restraint shouldn't be off-leash in the first place.

World's Ugliest Dog

Congrats to this hairless English-French bulldog — the 2025 world's ugliest dog!

You're beautiful in our eyes, Petunia.

Stuff I Liked

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m.