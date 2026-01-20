Jordon Hudson Hangs With Alix Earle In Miami & Megan Moroney Does Her Own Stunts

It's coming. The Snow-pocalypse. The White Death. Snowmageddon.

At least that's what everyone on Facebook is telling me.

Right now, it's unclear exactly how much snow we're supposed to get in Middle Tennessee this weekend. I've seen forecasts predicting anywhere from 3 inches to 17 (!!!) inches.

Even the legendary Jim Cantore is telling us to brace ourselves for the winter storm of the century.

Look, it's not lost on me that a record-breaking snowstorm in Nashville is just a January Tuesday in Wisconsin. But trust me when I tell you this town loses its collective mind whenever even a flurry of white stuff starts to fall.

If we actually get 17 inches this weekend, the entire Nashville metro area will shut down for a month. Actually, it won't just shut down. It'll be complete surrender. Buildings will burn. Infrastructure will crumble. All proverbial hell will break loose.

Man, I hope it happens.

I mean, not the whole city burning to the ground part — just the heavy, heavy snowfall part. But I'm afraid to get my hopes up.

As a work-from-home employee with a fully stocked freezer and a gym in my garage, I have nowhere to be. Bring it on. I'm so excited to take my German Shepherd out for his first big romp in the snow, and it's always fun to hop in the truck and let my (northern Illinois-raised) husband take us on a joyride down some snowy, empty backroads.

You hear that, Murfreesboro? We can drive in the snow. The rest of y'all stay home.

Or call Martha Stewart.

I am stoked. Saturday can't get here soon enough.

So strap on your snow boots and pour yourself some spiked hot cocoa, my friends. Let's do some Nightcaps.

Hoo-Hoo-Hoosiers: Indiana Actually Did It

Listen, Indiana. I'm really happy for you. And I'm not bitter at all.

Obviously, that's not my tweet since I lack that particular set of equipment. But I share the sentiment.

I was born and raised in Indiana, and at least half my high school graduating class went to IU. I didn't want to. I was dead set on going out of state and not ending up at high school 2.0. So, down south I went to the University of Tennessee, where I've agonized over our football program ever since.

So yeah, it stings a little to see my friends who never cared about football gloating about this win all over social media.

But that's OK. I can be happy for them. New blood is good for the sport. And anyone is better than Alabama.

Congrats, Hoosiers. I hope to one day know what this feels like.

A Budding Friendship Between Jordon Hudson & Alix Earle?

Jordon Hudson took time out of her busy adult cheerleading schedule to take in Monday's national title game at Hard Rock Stadium.

Her boyfriend, Bill Belichick, is very familiar with this particular Miami sports venue, as he was making Dolphins fans miserable there way back when Jordon was in diapers. Now, she looks forward to changing his diapers soon. We love a full circle love story.

Anyway, guess who just happened to be sitting next to Jordon in the suite?

None other than Dancing with the Stars silver medalist Alix Earle herself.

"Friend from an alternate timeline," Jordon captioned their photo on her Instagram story. Whatever that means. Alix doesn't actually look too thrilled to be in the selfie.

For what it's worth, Tom Brady was also at the game.

Wouldn't that be something? Bill and Jordon on a double date with Tom and Alix!

But before we jump to any conclusions, it's worth noting that Alix had a perfectly good reason for being at the game that has nothing to do with a former NFL quarterback. In fact, Alix actually graduated from the University of Miami, where she majored in putting on makeup while using her cell phone as a mirror.

Obviously, the game didn't pan out the way Alix hoped. But at least she had fun!

Why Jordon was there, I do not know. Maybe she was doing some transfer portal scouting for UNC.

Megan Moroney Goes All Out For Music Video

On Friday, country music singer Megan Moroney dropped the music video for "Wish I Didn't" — a song about how you won't like her when she's angry.

Apparently, she really beat herself up over this video. Literally.

"Guys, the bruises on my knees after the fight scene… It was wild," Megan said in a livestream. "Knees were black. It was the end of the day, and we literally only did it twice because I was exhausted.

"But yeah, we had a stunt coordinator and everything. I need to show y’all the plate getting smashed over my head. Yeah, I probably had a concussion over it, but anything for the music video."

The video depicts a "seemingly perfect married couple living secret double lives as competing assassins." Yes, that's also the plot for "Mr. And Mrs. Smith." Maybe that was the point.

Anyway, Zac's less famous brother Dylan Efron played Megan's husband in the music video, and he had high praise for her afterward.

"She does her own stunts."

Get well soon, Megan.

Thank You. Dogs Rule.

Last week — on the one-year anniversary of her passing — I shared a lengthy story about my "soul dog" Lucy, everything we went through together and how much she meant to me. Losing her crushed me, and it took me a whole year to muster up the strength to write her story.

If you missed it, read it here: I Found My Best Friend On The Side Of The Road

We ran it on the Fox News homepage over the weekend, and oh my goodness. My inbox overfloweth.

The outpouring of love and support y'all have shown me in the days since we published that essay has been incredible. I'm not exaggerating when I say I've received 100+ emails. I've also loved reading the stories you've shared and seeing the photos of your own soul dogs.

I am slowly but surely making my way through the emails, so be patient with me if you haven't yet received a reply. I assure you I'm reading and appreciating every single one.

Dogs are the best.

