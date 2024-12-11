Man On A Mule Leads Police On Hilarious Chase: WATCH

The internet has found its newest hero.

Kentucky man Jonathan Mason was arrested twice in three days for incidents allegedly involving a mule, and the details are absolutely hilarious.

He was first arrested on Saturday on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication in a public place, third-degree criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, and second-degree cruelty to animals, according to WPSD.

Mason had allegedly ridden his mule to a "local establishment," and then refused to comply when told to leave and during interactions with police.

However, that was just the start of his saga.

Kentucky man arrested twice in three days for incidents involving mules

Mason was then arrested *AGAIN* on Monday on charges of third-degree fleeing or evading police and second degree cruelty to animals after allegedly leading police on a chase while riding a mule.

To make the situation even crazier, someone managed to capture footage of the mule chase. Check it out below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Now, to be crystal clear, I don't condone allegedly riding a mule while intoxicated or any form of animal abuse. That shouldn't ever be tolerated.

However, anyone who says this isn't a wild situation is simply lying. Getting arrested one time for an incident involving a mule is crazy in itself.

Getting arrested twice in three days and leading police on a mule chase is next level insanity. This is how internet heroes are born.

That's the outlaw spirit that tamed the west.

How will all these charges work out for Jonathan in court? That remains to be seen, but there's no question the internet absolutely loves this renegade man. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.