Jon Rahm's Wife Steals The Show With Plunging Dress At Ryder Cup Team Dinner, Ryder Cup Beer Prices & Coach O

Plus: Today is my first official high-rise corporate day of work in 15 years.

I'm BACK in NYC, and it's as dirty, disgusting & filled with puke just like the last time I was here

How was the trip in very late last night? It was as interesting as ever. The Millennial cab driver started railing about how full the streets were just moments after this happened 15 feet outside the taxi:

The one thing that stands out about Manhattan from last night is how dark the streets are and the lack of occupied storefronts. I noticed it back in the late 2010s on my last trip here before COVID. Times had changed from the early 2010s when this city was a legitimate playground, especially for guys like me working on the Internet.

Now? Times have 100% changed.

And it turns out my observation is backed up by facts. "Expenses have overtaken revenue," is not what you want to hear if you're in the NYC tax division.

What will this city look like once AI really starts to eliminate positions and Mamdani takes over?

Buckle up.

How's the hotel? Well, Bruce Springsteen is on the door when you need to take a leak, and he's on the other side of the door when you need to take a dump.

Nothing says taking a morning dump in peace like having a working man like Bruce right there to keep you company.

Hard Rock is a nice place. I had about two minutes to look at it, but the first impression is that it will be a nice place to come back to after I suck down a couple of beers at Irish bars tonight after work.

Robot mowers are coming, but humans were built with an innate need to smell grass…AFTER THEY MOW, not after a robot mows

— Homebrew Bill in Nebraska checks in:

Okay Joe, I'll admit you were right. Nebraska couldn't stop Michigan's run. Huskers have a bye week to regroup before a home tilt against MSU.

That being said, there are some of us in the TNML who enjoy something a bit stronger than beer, especially on a late October night around a fire pit watching football on the patio. Ever thought about TNML whiskey glasses?

If they came available I'd probably purchase some as Christmas gifts.

Kinsey:

I'll have to ask T-shirt Manager Olivia G. on this one. I'm not sure how hard it is for her to stock whiskey glasses. I know some of you have the TNML beer glasses. Those are collectors' items.

Mailbag: Deion Sanders

— Nick asks:

What do you think of the job Deion Sanders has done at Colorado? Do you believe he has that program on the right track, or did they already peak with last year's team?

Kinsey:

Of course they peaked.

There are about to be a ton of college football openings to choose from and there will be a booster out there who needs Deion, who has a five-year, $54 million deal with Colorado.

Deion to Florida? Are you ready for it?

Show Us Your Meat

— Kjell in HTX shows off:

Beautiful grilling weather tonight in Houston - low 80s and not too humid! 18-hr marinated bone-in chicken breast.

2 cup olive oil

1 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 cloves chopped fresh garlic

3 tablespoons chopped fresh red onion

1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley

1 1/2 cups beer (larger or pils)

Good for about four breasts, depending on size. My go-to!

Hoping MY Cubs can help YOUR Reds this week!

Kinsey:

I hope so, too. It would be nice for the Reds to take care of their business, but it would be nice to see our old friends, the Cubs, help out us kids who grew up on WGN.

##############

That is it this morning. It's time to get ready for my first day ever working in a high-rise. I'm heading over to the Fox Corp. building for the first time. It's time to see some coworkers for the first time and feel what it's like to be in the hustle and bustle.

Guys, I haven't worked in an official corporate environment since 2011. Not a single day. And that wasn't even corporate corporate.

This should be interesting.

