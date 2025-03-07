Johnny Manziel's Mom Arrested: DETAILS

Johnny Manziel's mom, Michell, is in some legal trouble after an arrest in Texas.

Johnny Football is one of the most famous players in the history of college football after tearing it up at Texas A&M.

His Heisman season is still electric more than a decade later. He looked like a guy from your local pickup basketball game, and he torched SEC defenses.

However, he had a lot of issues off the field, and his NFL career flamed out after two seasons. Now, his mom is in some trouble.

Johnny Manziel's mom arrested.

Manziel's mom - Michelle Manziel - was on a DWI charge at the start of March following a traffic stop over a busted tail light, according to TMZ.

Michelle allegedly showed signs of intoxication, but refused to take an intoxilyzer test. Instead, police administered a horizontal gaze nystagmus check.

The test showed further signs of intoxication, according to the same TMZ report. Michelle was ultimately booked into jail on a DWI charge and was eventually released on $7,500 bail.

Johnny Manziel's mom was arrested in Texas on a DUI charge. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The former Texas A&M Heisman winner is no stranger to legal issues of his own. He was arrested in college following a bar fight, and was also arrested years later following an alleged altercation with his then-girlfriend.

Charges in the latter case were eventually dismissed after Manziel successfully completed the steps in the dismissal agreement.

A mug shot of American football quarterback Johnny Manziel, following his arrest in Texas for disorderly conduct and possession of a fake ID, June 2012. (Photo by Kypros/Getty Images)

Now, his mother has legal issues of her own. Don't allegedly drive under the influence, folks. It's never worth it. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

