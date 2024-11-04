Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Addresses Rumors Of A Relationship With The Actor

Johnny Depp just landed his first major movie role after winning a court battle against his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation. He'll be starring alongside Penelope Cruz in the movie Day Drinker.

The woman who helped the actor win his lawsuit more than two years ago, lawyer Camille Vasquez, is making some headlines of her own. The 40-year-old has finally addressed the relationship rumors surrounding her and the actor.

According to Vasquez, there has never been and never will be a relationship with her former client turned friend. She told Extra's Billy Bush that the actor is "not my type."

"Let me just go on the record here, never dated Johnny Depp. Never would date Johnny Depp," she said, reports the NY Post. "I think he’s a lovely person, just… he’s not my type."

The two are just friends, nothing more and, yes, they do still talk to one another. While this is the first time a lot of people have heard Vasquez address the relationship rumors with Depp, her parents have known for a while now.

She told her parents when the rumors first started to swirl. As if being shoved into the friend zone by his former lawyer wasn't bad enough, she's not a fan of his movies either.

Johnny Depp's lawyer, Camille Vasquez, hasn't seen many of his movies

Vasquez said of Depp's movies, "Admittedly, never seen him, really, in any film. Maybe Chocolat? To this day, I have not seen him in Pirates [of the Caribbean]."

But don't let the fact that he's not her type or that she hasn't seen many of his movies fool you. She was still taken aback by meeting him.

"After maybe 30, 40 minutes of speaking with him, I remember having an out-of-body experience and looking at him and thinking, 'He views the world so differently than I do,'" Vasquez said. "He definitely uses a different part of his brain. He’s such an artist."

There you have it. Yes, Camille Vasquez had an out-of-body experience when she met Johnny Depp, but no, they never dated. In fact, she's so not interested in him that she's barely seen any of his movies.

That's not the Hollywood ending the internet was hoping for.