Johnny Depp Scores First Major Movie Role In Years, Completes Comeback: DETAILS

Johnny Depp has landed his first major movie role in more than half a decade.

Depp suffered a massive downfall in Hollywood and his roles and big paydays dried up after his ex-wife Amber Heard accused him of abuse.

Heard never mentioned Depp by name in the now-infamous opinion piece in The Washington Post, but it was clear who she was referring to when talking about abuse. Depp sued in a Virginia court and Heard was found liable for defamation.

Depp's win in court cleared his name, started the rebuilding process of his reputation and also appeared to end the #MeToo and #BelieveAllWomen era. Now, he's gearing up to do a major film with a co-star he knows well.

Johnny Depp to star in new movie with Penelope Cruz

Depp will star in the movie "Day Drinker" with Penelope Cruz, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Marc Webb is directing, and it's the fourth time Cruz and Depp are teaming up. They've previously starred in "Blow," "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides" and "Murder on the Orient Express."

The plot is described as, "In Drinker, a cruise ship bartender meets a mysterious day drinker—only for both of them to find themselves entangled in a criminal underbelly, and connected in unexpected ways."

The last time Depp appeared in a major film was back in 2018 when he was in "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald." He was dropped from "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" following abuse allegations.

Since 2018, Depp has had a few roles, but in films the public probably doesn't even know exists. That will change with "Day Drinker."

It's a major film being produced by Lionsgate with a big director and a A-list co-star. It's a sign that Depp's comeback appears to have turned a major corner.

Getting a major film role is a sign that Hollywood sees him, once again, as a viable star to carry a film. He suffered for years as he battled to clear his name, and now that he's accomplished that goal, he's getting back to work with a movie that sounds very interesting.

I'll be interested to see "Day Drinker" whenever it comes out, and it's great to see Depp getting a big role. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

P.S.: I met Johnny Depp when he was filming "Public Enemies" near where I grew up. Incredibly nice guy. Didn't even recognize him at first, but unbelievably laid back.