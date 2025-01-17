Country Music Star Issues Simple Challenge For Pro-Trump Singers: WATCH

John Rich wants to see more country music stars publicly support Donald Trump.

The popular member of Big & Rich recently tweeted that he knows a lot of major country stars who are fans of America's 45th and 47th President, but choose to stay silent. The tweet came after it was revealed Carrie Underwood will perform at Trump's inauguration.

Well, he's now doubling down on his stance.

John Rich doubles down on challenging country singers who like Trump to be vocal about it.

Rich tweeted a video early Wednesday evening doubling down on his challenge to country music stars who support Trump but don't say anything.

His message? Some country stars have zero problems with being vocal about liberal causes, and conservative country singers should have the same conviction.

Give it a watch below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

From a business standpoint, it's not bad business for a country star to be conservative. It's hard to argue there's a genre with fans more conservative than country fans.

The entire genre is about traditional values, America, drinking beers with the boys and just having a good time.

Cranking country tunes around a bonfire is as good as it gets, and the Venn Diagram of people who do that and have conservative values is close to a perfect circle.

Will more stars join people like Rich and Jason Aldean in support of Trump? Time will tell, but it definitely can't be ruled out.