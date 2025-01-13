Country Music Star Lays Down Simple Challenge For Trump-Supporting Celebrities

Country music star John Rich wants more singers to step up with their support of President-elect Donald Trump.

Trump will return to the Oval Office next week as America's 47th President after blowing out Vice President Kamala Harris in the election.

Ahead of his return, it was announced that Carrie Underwood will perform at his inauguration on January 20th. That's the definition of an A-list singer.

John Rich calls out country singers staying silent about supporting Donald Trump.

Following the news that Carrie Underwood will be performing at Trump's inauguration, the Big & Rich star took to social media to encourage more country music singers to step up and stop silently supporting Trump.

He didn't mince words!

"There are several top tier country artists who support Trump, and I wish they'd finally have the balls to come forward and be counted. Ain't nothing outlaw about keeping your mouth shut to appease the record label. Carrie Underwood is making you look like a bunch of sissy boys," the popular country singer tweeted Monday afternoon.

It certainly does appear that there's been a significant vibe shift among famous people when it comes to supporting Trump.

Previously, you didn't see many doing it. Now, it's become more mainstream. There's no better example than Elon Musk.

He's the world's richest man, and is also one of Trump's biggest supporters. There's also plenty of athletes who don't just support Trump, but also do his signature dance.

Now, Rich is calling on the country music industry to step up. Jason Aldean is a vocal supporter, and George Strait even did the Trump dance - although that's not proof of support.

Will more come out of the shadows? Seeing as how country music fans seemingly have huge support for our 45th and 47th President, it might not be a bad move. What do you think? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.