Republican Senator Crushes Ivy League Professor In Brutal Fashion: WATCH

Senator John Kennedy wasn't playing games during a Tuesday hearing.

Kennedy, a Republican representing the state of Louisiana, is known for being one of the most entertaining people in politics.

He's quick to make witty comments and jokes, and he can also dress people down verbally in masterful fashion.

You don't want to find yourself on the receiving end of his questioning, and that's exactly where Kate Shaw found herself.

Senator Kennedy destroys Ivy League professor.

Shaw spoke at a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing about the judicial branch and injunctions against the Trump administration Tuesday, and some of her old words came back to haunt her.

Specifically, an old podcast moment when Shaw called Supreme Court justices "evil."

Kennedy wanted specifics, and the UPenn professor didn't seem interested in providing any during the exchange.

"Gag me with a spoon. You're part of the problem with all of this," a very fired-up Kennedy said during the spicy back and forth.

Senator Kennedy is, honestly, doing the nation a disservice by not being a stand-up comedian. What does "gag me with a spoon" even mean?

I've never heard that saying before, and I'm fairly certain it doesn't make sense. How do you gag someone with a spoon? Doesn't seem very practical.

Yet, it sounded as smooth as butter coming out of the Mississippi-native's mouth. Let's also not forget this absolute banger from Kennedy.

Again, the man is hilarious.

