Disgusting Military Controversy Erupts, Americans Fight Back Against Enraging Situation

The public is pushing back after news circulated that John Chapman won't get the respect he deserves in the National Medal of Honor Museum.

The museum opens in Texas in March, and will honor the men who have earned America's highest honor. There are few men braver on the list than the 24th STS CCT legend.

Chapman was killed in March 2002 during the Battle of Takur Ghar when the SEAL Team 6 he was attached to abandoned him. Despite being alone and seriously wounded, Chapman continued to fight. He fought so bravely that he even saved the Rangers coming to save him, despite suffering what would be fatal wounds.

John Chapman/Medal of Honor Museum controversy gets an update.

For his actions, he was awarded the Medal of Honor. It was also the first ever recorded Medal of Honor. Britt Slabinski, one of the SEAL Team 6 members who left, was also eventually awarded the Medal of Honor and the situation previously exploded over reports the Navy was trying to block Chapman's MoH. Slabinksi also serves as a board member of the museum.

It was recently reported by the Chapman family and the popular YouTube page Valhalla VFT that John wouldn't get one of the 200 standalone exhibits at the museum. You know who - reportedly - is receiving one?

Britt Slabinski - the man who left John alone on the mountain.

The issue has exploded after news circulated in the military world, and people are making their voices heard. A petition in support of Chapman getting the honor and respect he deserves has reached more than 14,000 signatures on Change.org as of publication.

Following my first report on the situation, the National Medal of Honor Museum gave me the following statement after not responding to several attempts to get a comment:

"The Museum does not play any role in deciding who is awarded the Medal of Honor and does not weigh in when there are discussions in the public arena about the merits of who is or who may be awarded the Medal. The mission of the National Medal of Honor Museum is to preserve the legacies and stories of those who have received the Medal and to share their examples as inspiration to current and future generations of Americans to live with purpose, being willing to take courageous action on behalf of others in their own communities when a moment requires it. It is not possible to tell 3,500+ stories in detail in the Museum at one time. The stories told, images selected, and individuals highlighted at opening represent the first of many rotations of stories which the Museum plans to tell long into the future."

Instead of getting one of the 200 standalone exhibits - something Chapman deserves a million times over - the 24th STS legend "will be included in a Museum exhibit outlining the history of the Medal of Honor. This will include his photo with the following language and a portion of the related drone footage."

Hopefully, the National Medal of Honor Museum does the right thing, steps up, fixes its errors. There is absolutely no excuse for Chapman to not have his own exhibit, especially seeing how Slabinkski - a man from the same mission - is getting one. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.