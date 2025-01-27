Medal Of Honor Hero (KIA) Being Disgraced In Disgusting Fashion Sparks More Outrage

Support continues to flood in for John Chapman amid a controversy with the National Medal of Honor Museum.

People were outraged to learn Chapman - who was killed in action in 2002 - would not be getting his own exhibit at the National Medal of Honor Museum when it opens in March in Texas.

Chapman was the first Medal of Honor winner to have his actions captured on video. He died after SEAL Team 6 operators retreated from a mountaintop during the Battle of Takur Ghar. The 24th STS CCT fought to the bloody end to save the SEALs and a QRF of Army Rangers.

Britt Slabinksi, one of the SEALs on the mission, will reportedly have his own exhibit after also receiving the MoH, and that, frankly, makes no sense if Chapman isn't getting one.

If you've never seen the bone-chilling footage of his heroic one-man last stand, you can watch it below. It will bring tears to your eyes, and is a shining example of what American courage looks like in the darkest of moments.

More support pours in for John Chapman.

So far, the museum hasn't indicated any plans to make a change to give Chapman the honor and respect he deserves after laying down his life to save his comrades.

However, people continue to show support for the legendary Medal of Honor recipient. A petition was recently started to give him his own exhibit, and it's now at more than 17,600 signatures as of publication.

You can see the petition here.

Furthermore, people are taking to social media to make their voices heard.

There's still time for the National Medal of Honor Museum to do the right thing, and I certainly hope it does. The optics are terrible once you factor in that Britt Slabinski is on the board.

How can the museum not properly honor the man who didn't retreat? How does that make any sense? John Chapman's heroic actions were the kind of stuff not even the movies could ever imagine happening, and it was captured on video.

There's no debate about what he did. The footage is a punch to the gut as you watch him engage targets over and over again as he's dying from his injuries. Yet, he never gave up. He just kept firing to make sure the Rangers wouldn't get blown out of the sky.

He should have earned two MoHs. One for saving the SEALs as he rushed the bunkers and a second for saving the QRF. He only has one, and it took far too long to be awarded.

The National Medal of Honor Museum needs to do the right thing, and fix this injustice immediately. If not, it will be a stain on the museum and everyone involved. Give Chapman the respect and recognition he died to earn. He's a true American hero, and anyone who says otherwise is simply wrong. Let me know if you agree at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.