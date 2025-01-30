Disgraceful Military Scandal Takes Unexpected Turn, Huge Win For The Good Guys

The John Chapman/National Medal of Honor Museum scandal finally has a positive update.

Controversy erupted after it was reported that the legendary 24th STS CCT wouldn't receive one of the 200 standalone exhibits at the museum when it opens in March. Britt Slabinski, one of the SEALs on the mission, will reportedly be featured.

Chapman was killed March 2002 in the Battle of Takur Ghar when the SEAL Team 6 he was attached to retreated.

The Tier One operator engaged enemy fighters to save the retreating SEALs and the Rangers coming in as QRF. He fought to the brutally bloody end refusing to quit. The video will make patriotic Americans emotional.

You can watch it in the tweet below. It will enrage you and also make you damn proud of America's elite operators.

John Chapman situation receives positive update.

One of the darkest moments surrounding the controversy was when Change.org suspended a petition supporting Chapman getting the recognition he died to earn.

The website seemingly implied allegations in the petition weren't accurate. It was a wild claim seeing as how the entire thing is on video, and the video isn't really up for debate.

Well, I'm happy to announce the petition is, once again, live and closing in on 20,000 signatures. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com what you think of the situation.

While the museum hasn't done the right thing and announced that Chapman will get his own exhibit, it is great to see Change.org finally backed down.

Suspending the petition over allegations it wasn't accurate was comically stupid. We all have eyes. We've all seen the footage.

It's something Hollywood could have never written. Unlike the movies, it's real, gut-wrenching and an example of what true heroism under fire looks like.

The part of the video where Chapman is just transitioning back and forth between enemy fighters pouring it on them makes me want to shed tears.

The other positive news is that support for Chapman has now hit the national stage. Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna deserves a lot of credit for helping raise awareness.

She previously gave me the following statement:

"Air Force Combat Controller John Chapman was one of the world’s most elite special operators. My husband Andy was a combat controller, and I am an Air Force veteran; we know firsthand how men like CCT Chapman leave a legacy that must be honored forever.

It is outrageous that, because of personal interests and self-gratification, the board of this new museum, including Britt Slabinski, who is not only a board member of the museum but also, according to the ISR footage, left Chapman for dead, has decided not to exhibit a brave man like CCT Chapman properly especially since he is the ONLY ever recorded Medal of Honor recipient in US history.

They should be ashamed and embarrassed about their decision to exclude him. They should immediately apologize and order a meritorious exhibit in this museum that honors our nation’s heroes. CCT Chapman will never be forgotten. If the museum wants to continue to play politics, I would caution Americans from visiting."

Hopefully, support continues to grow and the National Medal of Honor Museum does the right thing. As I've said many times, there's no logical explanation for Britt Slabinski reportedly being honored with a big exhibit, but the man who stayed and fought on the same mission is relegated to a minor role.

If that doesn't enrage you, then I have to wonder if you're paying attention.

What do you think of the entire controversy and situation? Make sure to let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.