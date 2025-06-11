Joey Chestnut In Talks To Return Back To Nathan's 4th Of July Hot Dog Eating Contest

The hot dog king may be returning.

According to TMZ, Joey Chestnut is in talks with Major League Eating to return to Coney Island for the annual July 4th Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest after missing last year because a dispute over vegan vs beef hot dog meat.

The controversy arose after Chestnut jumped ship from the Nathan's all-beef hot dogs and signed a deal with Impossible Foods, which had a meatless hot dog at the time. As a result of his new partnership, Chestnut had to eat Impossible Foods' dogs during his competitions, which Nathan's understandably refused to agree to because they'd be promoting a rival brand and thus was barred from the Coney Island competition.

At the time, I likened Joey Chestnut to being Benedict Arnold. How could Chestnut turn his back on the very thing that made him who he is?! And to go VEGAN of all things? Talk about a sellout!

Chestnut would end up missing his first Nathan's contest since 2015, with someone named Patrick Bertoletti taking home the Nathan's Hot Dog Championship belt after devouring 58 of them.

Fortunately, it appears that the (heart) burn has been rescinded between both parties and preliminary conversations are ongoing to try and figure out a way to bring Chestnut and his Nathan's record of 76 hot dogs eaten in 10 minutes championship back to its rival place on Coney Island. (Chestnut's all time hot dog record is 83, but they weren't Nathan's dogs).

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude..

CHESTNUT HAS A NATHAN 'S RECORD OF 76 HOT DOGS

"If they came back with similar terms we were talking about last year, I would definitely consider it," Chestnut recently said in an interview with The Blast. "I’d work with them to make sure there weren’t any conflicts with other sponsors. … But honestly, I don’t think they want to go down that route. And yeah, it’s a bummer. I love that contest."

And we love you, too, Joey, as millions of Americans will run in from beaches and backyard BBQs around the country just to watch strangers enter the food version of the Roman Coliseum as we root for our favorite Gladiator, Joey "Jaws" Chestnut.

Let's squash the beef and eat it instead, aye?

COMMENTS? QUESTIONS? TWEET ME: @TheGunzSHow



