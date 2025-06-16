Joey Chestnut Is Back & The Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Is Saved

The world's best competitive eater is ready to re-claim his title on the Fourth of July.

After a one-year hiatus, Joey Chestnut is reclaiming his rightful place on the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest stage.

The 16-time champ was banned from the 2024 contest after he signed an endorsement deal with Impossible Foods that required him to endorse the plant-based hot dogs. Nathan's didn't take kindly to Chestnut teaming up with a direct competitor, so they told him to kick rocks.

But last year's contest in Coney Island was a real drag without the GOAT of competitive eating, Joey Jaws. So Nathan's wised up and offered Chestnut a three-year, exclusive endorsement contract with its own brand. Which is way more fitting because no one likes vegan hot dogs, anyway.

"I’m thrilled to be returning to the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest," Chestnut posted on X Monday morning. "This event means the world to me. It’s a cherished tradition, a celebration of American culture, and a huge part of my life."

The 41-year-old also addressed the controversy surrounding his partnership with Impossible Foods.

"While I have and continue to partner with a variety of companies, including some in the plant-based space, those relationships were never a conflict with my love for hot dogs. To be clear: Nathan’s is the only hot dog company I’ve ever worked with," he wrote.

"I respect that there were differences in interpretation, but I’m grateful we’ve been able to find common ground. I’m excited to be back on the Coney Island stage, doing what I live to do, and celebrating the Fourth of July with hot dogs in my hands!"

We are grateful for that too, Joey. Independence Day just isn't the same without the great American tradition of watching grown men shovel soggy buns and glizzies into their faces while they desperately try not to hurl. And no one does that better than Joey Chestnut.