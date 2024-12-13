Joe Rogan Shows Off Impressive Gun Skills In Epic Video: WATCH

Joe Rogan is pretty impressive with a gun.

It's no secret that many OutKick readers are big fans of the Second Amendment and gun owners. Why wouldn't you be?

Guns are awesome. Nothing gets the blood pumping like sending some lead down range. That's just a fact, and given you're reading OutKick, there's a near 100% chance you agree.

Joe Rogan puts gun skills on display.

It's always cool to see someone put their shooting skills on display for the world, and it turns out Rogan is very solid on the trigger.

The man was letting it fly in a video shared by Taran Tactical. Check out the awesome footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Here's some free advice for everyone who might have some bad intentions. Don't get in a gun fight with Joe Rogan.

Judging from the footage above, you're not going to win. That dude has great accuracy and can go from target to target with impressive speed for someone who almost certainly doesn't have high level training.

As for Shane Gillis, that man needs to get his grip fixed! The pistol looked like it might fly out of his hands.

Props to Rogan for letting the world know he's a skilled shooter. You simply love to see it. Do you like shooting? Let me know your favorite guns at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.