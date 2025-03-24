Joe Rogan To Skip UFC Event Because He Stopped Traveling to 'Tyrannical' Canada

Joe Rogan confirmed over the weekend that he would not appear on the broadcast of UFC 315 in Montreal on May 10. Rogan doesn't go to Canada anymore.

During Rogan’s live Fight Companion podcast on Saturday, he asked his co-hosts about the upcoming fight between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena, to which they informed him it would take place at the Bell Centre.

"Wow. I won’t be there. I don’t go to Canada anymore," Rogan said. "I don’t."

Co-host Brendan Schaub appreciated Rogan's commitment to stay out of Canada. "Nor should you. Discipline them."

Rogan joked he'd "rather go to Russia" to call a fight than in Canada. (He's joking, Stelter.)

While Rogan doesn't typically work international events for the UFC, the close proximity to Montreal and the scale of UFC 315 had fans expecting him to make an exception.

According to Front Office Sports, Rogan explained on his podcast last July that he wouldn't travel to Canada until the country dramatically changes course.

"They can come down on you for a lot of things. They seized up the bank accounts for people who were protesting, the truckers. People who were donating to the truckers, they seized their bank accounts," Rogan said. "It’s not a good place under this administration, at least."

Rogan also mentioned the "ridiculous free speech laws" in Canada. "I think they’re so far into tyranny right now…the erosion of people’s rights. I don’t want to support it. I think it’s horrible," he added.

He's right.

Free speech and government overreach are now real concerns in countries like Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany --all of which are nations that will arrest you for posting the wrong political opinion or meme online.

Earlier this month, CBS's "60 Minutes" ran a puff piece praising Germany for ordering police raids on those accused of against individuals suspected of "insulting" people in person or online. It was shameful.

There is no place for Soviet-style censorship and/or bank-freezing in a free nation. None. And sports leagues like the UFC or NFL should be questioned for holding events in countries where Western citizens are not actually free, like Canada.

Likewise, the UFC hosting events in Saudi Arabia should not come without scrutiny either.

While Rogan's criticisms of Canada were chiefly directed at Justin Trudeau, who vacated his office, the country's future is hardly promising. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre appears to have no backbone, as President Trump alluded to on Fox News last week.

Trump said he'd actually prefer a win for Liberal Party leader Mark Carney because he'd be "easier to deal with."

Canada will hold a snap federal election on April 28, between Poilievre, Carney, and Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet.

Rogan concluded that while he dislikes the Canadian leaders, he is fond of the people. "They have a terrible government, but the Canadian people are awesome."