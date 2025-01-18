Joe Rogan Rips Governor Newsom For Dancing, Smiling In Front Of Wildfires

Never one to shy away from calling anyone or anything out, Joe Rogan had quite the criticism of California Governor Gavin Newsom smirking and doing a jig while talking to reporters in front of what remained of a house after the Los Angeles wildfires.

"[Newsom] did this little dance, and he was like saying he was ‘talking with the Governor of Hawaii about what to do, we're going to have some meetings," Rogan mockingly began imitating Newsom.

"And it's happening while these people, their houses have been burned… everything they have is gone… everything's burnt to the ground, and Newsom is standing there in front of all this stuff, and he's got a smile on his face, and he's talking about land views."

Rogan then played the clip of Newsom "smiling and wiggling," while talking to reporters, as Rogan said it made him sick to his stomach seeing the audacity of sheer incompetence as well as awful optics from a political leader whose job is to protect and look after the state's citizens.

"Look at the big smile on his face. Look at the little wiggle he does on his shoulders when he's excited about the possibilities of speculators coming in. And he's talking about moving forward? [A lot] of these people lost their homes, they don't have fire insurance… the politicians aren't doing jack sh*t to manage this," Rogan continued. "It's all insanely mismanaged and then this guy is doing a dance inf front of the burned down home that people used to sleep in, where their child would sleep. This is so disgusting."

Louder for the people in the back, Joe!

L.A. WILDFIRES EXPECTED TO BE COSTLIEST IN HISTORY

Rogan's comments are the latest of a growing chorus of both Democrats and Republicans who are beginning to express their outrage and frustration as we learn more about the lack of preparation that California leaders have made in recent months and years.

Some fire officials have pleaded for years that it was only a matter of time until "the big one" hit - and boy, did it ever. More than 12,000 homes and structures have been damaged or completely destroyed, with at least 27 people killed in a wildfire blaze that is three times the size of Manhattan.

Knowing this frustration and utterly devastating and heartbreaking loss that so many California residents - 80,000 of whom still remain under a mandatory evacuation, the fact that Governor Newsom reacted the way he did once again proves that when things hit the fan, more than likely your political leaders will fail you.

That is, if they are even there. Just ask Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who went on a prescheduled trip to Ghana despite being warned of the potential wildfire situation.

THIS WILL HAUNT NEWSOM'S POLITICAL CHANCES

Perhaps the worst part is that people like Mayor Bass and Governor Newsom have not apologized or even acknowledged their faults or mismanagement. Actual respectable leaders would step down after such a massive screw-up. But not in California. Instead, you have the Governor doing a jig while smoke continues to rise in the background.

It's unfortunate that it took a massive disaster such as the wildfires for many to realize what needs to happen. As one person on Twitter wrote that the video of Newsom dancing, "would be the ad against him if he ever runs for Prez."

May we never forget what Newsom and the so-called leaders did, or more importantly, didn't do when they needed to.