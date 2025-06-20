Joe Rogan Floats Bold Moon Landing Conspiracy Theory: WATCH

There were multiple missions to the moon.

Joe Rogan doesn't believe America ever went to the moon.

America first went to the moon in 1969 with the Apollo 11 mission, which lasted a little more than eight days.

However, many people, for many reasons, seem to believe America never walked on the moon in an event that was a huge win for America and humiliating for the Soviets.

We can now add Joe Rogan to the list.

Joe Rogan questions moon landing.

Joe Rogan released a new podcast episode on Thursday featuring singer Charley Crockett, and they found themselves talking about the moon landing.

To put it simply, neither is buying the official story.

"I don't think so. I don't think so...It makes you sound f*cking completely insane to say it," Rogan said when Crockett asked if he believed in the moon landing.

The world's most successful podcast host further added, "Listen man. I've talked to scientists that don't want to talk about it publicly. Scientists."

You can watch the two discuss the popular conspiracy theory below starting around 4:00, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Listen, I'll be the first to admit that I'm definitely not an expert on all things related to the moon landing, but it does seem like an open and shut case.

How do we know?

The reason is pretty simple. Most people think there was a single moon landing mission. That's not true. There were actually a total of seven missions, and six made it.

The only moon mission that didn't land was Apollo 13, which later became a famous movie starring Tom Hanks.

In order to believe the Apollo 11 mission was fake, you then have to believe America faked six more missions, including a failed one.

It's a fun conspiracy theory - as many are - but it doesn't hold up under scrutiny. Do you agree with Rogan's assessment or mine? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.