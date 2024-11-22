Joe Rogan Slams Insane MSNBC Headline About Savage Murderer

Joe Rogan has the proper reaction to an insane MSNBC headline about the monster who murdered Laken Riley.

Illegal alien Jose Ibarra was convicted this week of murdering the University of Georgia student, and he received a sentence of life without parole. Riley was savagely murdered while out for a morning run.

She should be busy still enjoying college, making friends and living life. Instead, the young nursing student was taken from her family when Ibarra murdered her on February 22, 2024.

Joe Rogan slams MSNBC headline about Laken Riley's killer.

It's a situation that all reasonable people should be united behind. The murder of a young American is beyond horrific, and there can't be any mercy for those who carry out such acts of evil.

Apparently, MSNBC never got the memo because it ran a headline so appalling that it's hard to believe it's real. The outlet titled a piece about the case "Laken Riley's killer never stood a chance."

"What the f*ck is this sh*t," the popular podcaster and UFC commentator tweeted Friday morning in reaction to the absolutely shocking headline.

The headline has since been changed to "The guilt of Laken Riley's killer was never in doubt," but you can see the original in Rogan's tweet below.

MSNBC might have changed the headline, but there's no walking back publishing a headline like the original one.

I think it's fair to say Rogan's reaction summed it up perfectly. An innocent young was brutally and savagely murdered by a monster who shouldn't have been in the country, and MSNBC published a headline seemingly suggesting Jose Ibarra was treated unfairly.

Incorrect.

He was given a fair trial that followed the laws and standards in Georgia. A judge found him guilty, and gave him life without parole after the prosecution didn't seek the death penalty.

Ibarra decided to murder a young woman, and he's now learning that there are consequences in America for anyone who commits acts of savagery.

This isn't hard, MSNBC. In fact, it's shockingly easy, and they still botched it.

Shame on MSNBC and everyone involved who thought this headline was acceptable and appropriate. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.