Joe Rogan Floats Bold Theory About Mark Zuckerberg's Political Shift: WATCH

Joe Rogan has a bold theory on why Mark Zuckerberg might be making some significant changes.

The Facebook founder recently announced that his company will relax speech rules on Meta platforms after years of censorship. For example, people on Facebook will now be able to debate if transgender people are mentally ill.

Zuckerberg also traveled down to Mar-a-Lago for a private meeting with President-elect Donald Trump after he won the election.

Joe Rogan credits jiu-jitsu for Mark Zuckerberg's recent shift

What does Joe Rogan think is responsible for Zuckerberg rolling back speech restrictions and seemingly jumping in on the post-election vibe-shift?

Jiu-jitsu.

The world's most-popular podcaster said the following during a conversation with popular comedian Theo Von:

"By the way, I'll tell you for a fact Mark Zuckerberg started doing jiu-jitsu and nothing turns you into a libertarian like jiu-jitsu…Nothing turns you into a person who values hard work, and discipline, and struggle like jiu-jitsu. Because of the exposure of character on a level that, like, nothing else like it. You expose character in a way that’s almost impossible, even with other martial arts. Because with the other martial arts, you can only spar so much. Believe me, because I sparred too much. If you spar a lot, you get hurt. And if you get hurt, eventually you get dinged up to the point where your brain is just not firing so well anymore."

You can watch Rogan's full comments below, and let me know your thoughts

It's an interesting theory. Admittedly, I don't do jiu-jitsu. I have no idea if it will change you. Do any of you reading this do martial arts?

What I do know is participating in sports is always a great way to learn toughness, grit, teamwork, hard work and a variety of other things.

However, it might be a tough sell to say that's why Zuckerberg is now making changes. Do we think it's jiu-jitsu or the fact Donald Trump won the election?

My money is on the second one. Zuckerberg can read the political winds and is likely making calculated moves.

What's your theory?