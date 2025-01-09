Facebook Crushes Woke Mob With Change Involving Transgenders And Mental Illness

Facebook's new speech rules are a lot broader than people might have been expecting.

Meta founder (the parent company of Facebook and Instagram) Mark Zuckerberg shocked people when he announced the social media platform would be eliminating fact-checkers.

Instead, Facebook will roll out community notes like X and return to its old ways of allowing freedom of speech and thought.

The tech giant has been widely criticized for censoring speech, and there are countless examples over the years to point to, especially involving COVID.

Facebook will allow users to call transgender people mentally ill.

Just how open are Facebook's speech standards going to get? Well, the woke mob should buckle up or seek cover because it's a total vibe shift.

Meta's updated hateful conduct policy makes it clear that censoring people criticizing the mental state of transgender people is over. In fact, users are now free to call them mentally ill if they want to.

The hateful conduct policy regarding discussions about transgender people states:

"We do allow allegations of mental illness or abnormality when based on gender or sexual orientation, given political and religious discourse about transgenderism and homosexuality and common non-serious usage of words like 'weird.'"

Furthermore, Meta announced it won't censor speech that calls for protecting spaces for specific sexes, no matter the pronouns used:

"People sometimes use sex- or gender-exclusive language when discussing access to spaces often limited by sex or gender, such as access to bathrooms, specific schools, specific military, law enforcement, or teaching roles, and health or support groups. Other times, they call for exclusion or use insulting language in the context of discussing political or religious topics, such as when discussing transgender rights, immigration, or homosexuality. Finally, sometimes people curse at a gender in the context of a romantic break-up. Our policies are designed to allow room for these types of speech."

No matter your thoughts on transgender people and their mental state, this is a win for free speech and a giant loss for the woke mob.

People should be allowed to debate any topic they want as long as they're not threatening to harm anyone. Under the old rules, calling someone the wrong pronoun could get you booted. Calling a transgender person mentally ill almost certainly would have resulted in sanctions.

Now, Meta is openly telling people they're free to use whatever pronouns they want and can debate if they think someone is in need of mental help.

More speech is always better. Less speech is never the answer. Credit to Zuckerberg for finally rolling back speech restrictions. Now, he must be pushed to uphold the new standard.