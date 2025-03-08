Joe Rogan Had To Inform Kanye West He Was Catfished By Someone

Joe Rogan got word that Kanye West was tweeting about him and had to quickly put a stop to it on Saturday afternoon.

Apparently, Kanye had been texting with someone who he believed was Rogan - even going so far as to post the text messages of the conversation in which "Joe Rogan" had invited Kanye onto his podcast.

"[Text conversation] W/JOE ROGAN. COUNTDOWN TO LIVE INTERVIEW," Kanye tweeted in all caps (because of course he would use caps).

The only thing is, that was not the real Joe Rogan and Kanye was likely the victim of being catfished.

ROGAN TWEETED KANYE TO LET HIM KNOW HIS MISTAKE

"Hey @KanyeWest, I don't know who you're talking to but that's not me," Rogan tweeted out to his more than 15 million followers in such a succinct but absolutely hilarious way.

I mean there's one thing to be catfished, and then there's another thing to be catfished on the Internet and called out by Joe Rogan of all people, and then it's an ENTIRELY different thing if that happens to you and you are Kanye West!

Personally, I'd love to know who was the one messing with Kanye.

Whoever it was clearly knew it was Kanye he or she was having a conversation with and did a solid job of leading him on, which makes me think it was someone within the media or music industry, simply based on how that person was somewhat familiar with how setting up an interview and logistics would work.

The possibilities really are endless!

YOU CAN'T MAKE IT UP!

Based on Kanye's recent and despicable actions of selling a swastika shirt on his website during the Super Bowl a few weeks ago, there's no doubt that there are PLENTY of people that would love to be able to troll and mess with the rapper.

As for Rogan, he may not have had controversial Kanye on, but that didn't stop him from earlier this week having on another outspoken and divisive person from social media and the football field, Antonio Brown.

According to OutKick's Bobby Burack, however, Antonio Brown actually came across as relatively "cool and likable" at times as he and Rogan delved into ALL sorts of topics and conversations.

As for Kanye? Hopefully he and Rogan eventually do a podcast taping sometime, but if you're asking me, I don't think Rogan wants anything to do with that drama right now.

SHOULD KANYE GO ON JOE ROGAN'S SHOW? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow