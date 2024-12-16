Joe Rogan's Reaction To New Jersey Drones Has People On Edge

There's no need to head to your nuclear fallout shelter, but Joe Rogan is officially concerned over the drones that are flying around New Jersey and other parts of the United States.

After originally joking that he thought the drones people were seeing in New Jersey were nothing more than "adderalled up incels holed up in a basement f--king with 'the man' more than I want it to be aliens," Rogan changed his tune after digging into new theories that are flying around.

Sunday morning, Rogan went down a rabbit hole via a TikTok video from a guy named John Ferguson, who has a wild theory that the drones are hunting for gas leaks or "radioactive material."

Ferguson, the CEO of Saxon Aerospace, has Rogan's brain spinning.

"The only reason why you would ever fly an unmanned aircraft at night is if you’re looking for something," Ferguson explained.

Oh boy, Rogan might have his next podcast guest.

Joe Rogan is officially ‘genuinely concerned’ over the New Jersey drones

While Ferguson has no insider information on what's going on, he's just throwing out another theory that the government hasn't confirmed nor denied.

After Ferguson's long explanation, independent journalist Kyle Becker added to the radiation spike theory, which caused the Internet to let their minds wander.

Is it possible the drones were launched by an alien UFO base in the ocean?

Always trust a guy who says he "can't talk about it."

I'm kidding.

Do you have a theory on the New Jersey drones? Let's hear it.

Reactions to Joe Rogan's reaction